In the wake of continued gun violence throughout New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order late last week to create a task force focused on implementing gun safety priorities.

Lujan Grisham established the task force to promote and better coordinate the use of the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act — commonly known as the red flag law — she signed in 2020.

Petitions for the act — which allows courts to prevent high-risk individuals from possessing a firearm for a period of time — have been filed just nine times since its inception two years ago, according to the executive order.

