After being outraised by her Republican rival by more than $450,000 in the last campaign reporting period, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scored a comeback.
The incumbent Democrat raised nearly $2.6 million in the most recent reporting period, from July 3 to Sept. 5, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday.
Mark Ronchetti, the GOP candidate for governor, wasn’t too far behind.
Ronchetti raised $2.4 million during the same time frame. He has just over $2.4 million in cash on hand heading into the Nov. 8 general election.
Lujan Grisham, who is running for a second four-year term, is in a better financial position with nearly $3 million in cash on hand.
Campaign finance reports were not available late Monday for Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie. Candidates had until midnight to file their reports.
So far, Lujan Grisham has raised more than $10 million total, exceeding the $9.5 million she raised in the 2018 election, with about six weeks still to go before Election Day.
In her fundraising appeals, Lujan Grisham noted Ronchetti, whom she dubbed an “anti-choice, Trump-style Republican,” had outraised her in the last campaign reporting period.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign, said in a statement the record fundraising period puts the governor’s campaign in a strong position in the final weeks of the campaign.
“The strength of these numbers is a reflection of two things,” she said in a statement.
“First, our supporters are confident in the governor because she has a proven record of getting big things done, including raising wages, investing in education, and ensuring access to paid sick leave,” she said. “Second, Democrats feel a sense of urgency because they know Mark Ronchetti will try to ban abortion and undo all of the progress that Governor Lujan Grisham and Democrats have achieved.”
Ronchetti’s campaign said the former longtime television meteorologist had “once again matched” Lujan Grisham in fundraising. His campaign called Lujan Grisham a “professional politician” who “barely raised $2.6 million.”
Since Ronchetti got in the race in October, 94 percent of his contributions have come from within the state and 90 percent have been for $250 or less, the campaign said.
“New Mexicans are supporting us in record numbers with small checks written at dining room tables throughout the state, and I’m so grateful for their support,” Ronchetti said in a statement. “From crime to education to out-of-control costs for gas and groceries, there’s a better way. It’s time for change and we have unbelievable momentum with just two months left.”
Campaign contributions ranged from a single dollar to the maximum $10,400.
More than 40 donors contributed the maximum amount to Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign.
They include philanthropist Melinda Gates; the Denver-based lobbying and law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP; historic preservationist Nancy Meem Wirth of Santa Fe; PNM Responsible Citizens Group of Albuquerque; and Santa Fe-based Local 480 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts. Billionaire businessman Thomas Secunda and his wife, Cindy, also each contributed the maximum amount.
Close to 70 donors contributed the maximum $10,400 to Ronchetti, a large number from residents or businesses in Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and Hobbs.
His top donors include Hanson McBride Petroleum Co. of Hobbs; McBride Oil and Gas Corp. of Roswell; Valley Bank of Commerce, also in Roswell; and the Albuquerque-based Associated Contractors of New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham reported spending nearly $2.4 million in the two-month period. The vast majority was for television or cable airtime and production costs.
Ronchetti spent about $1.4 million in the same reporting period. Like Lujan Grisham, his biggest expense was for advertising.
The two candidates have clogged the airwaves in what has become a highly competitive and often bitter race as Republicans try to win back the Governor’s Office and Democrats try to maintain control.