Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham accentuated the role women will play in the upcoming election and blasted President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil protests in an online event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Emily's List.
The political action committee, started in 1985, helps raise funds and support for abortion rights-supporting Democratic female candidates in state and national political campaigns.
Lujan Grisham, mentioned in several circles as a potential vice presidential candidate, made a national appearance on a Sunday network talk show and has spoken on behalf of presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden in recent days. At Monday's event, she talked to online conference attendees for about 10 minutes, proclaiming, "Women have always had the vision to lead this nation and build a better America. We are now executing that vision."
Lujan Grisham said the Trump administration "has revealed itself to be unequipped to lead," pointing to rising COVID-19 cases throughout the country.
"The president’s refusal to do the bare minimum has unleashed untold suffering in communities all across America," she said.
She praised women leaders around the country for displaying leadership against Trump's policies "in states of every region."
Among those women the governor cited are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued an early executive order to keep people in her state at home during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis and who criticized the Trump administration for not providing consistent leadership when it came to dealing with the challenge.
Lujan Grisham praised other female state and city leaders around the country — women, she said, who "get the job done. Women listen to their constituents, they listen to the experts, they enact the right decisions and they don't back down."
Biden announced in March he planned to ask a woman to be on the ticket. He recently said he plans to make that announcement by Saturday. Political pundits and others have speculated Lujan Grisham is on Biden's shortlist of potential running mates.
About a half-hour after Lujan Grisham concluded her remarks, Biden spoke briefly, saying "a woman’s place is in the House [of Representatives] and in the Senate and in the White House as well."
He did not mention potential running mates during that talk.
Lujan Grisham did not speak to the issue during Monday's event, but said on ABC News' This Week she had been in touch with the Biden campaign. She did not provide specifics on that interaction.
"While it's incredibly flattering, I have got a full-time job right here, right now," she said during Sunday's telecast.
Tripp Stelnicki, spokesman for the governor, said in an email Monday her comments during that show "are clear and speak for themselves on the matter."
