Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for a series of gun-control measures in the 60-day legislative session during her State of the State address Tuesday, including a ban on assault weapons and legislation that would allow victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers.

“We all know that we cannot keep our people safe, we can’t keep our police officers and their families safe, if weapons of war continue to flood our neighborhoods,” the governor said during a 49-minute speech delivered in person at the state Capitol for the first time since 2020.

In a speech laden with platitudes and promises on several programs and initiatives that she said could transform New Mexico, the governor vowed to address what she called a “sickening scourge of gun violence” that has infected the nation.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community