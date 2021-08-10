Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara J. Vigil will replace Brian Blalock as Cabinet secretary of the state's Children, Youth and Families Department.
Blalock is leaving under a cloud of controversy. Lujan Grisham said he's stepping down to support his wife as she pursues a new job opportunity in California, though the governor noted his departure was "a mutually agreed-upon decision."
Blalock has come under fire in recent months for his department's use of an encrypted messaging app called Signal and is accused in a whistleblower lawsuit of firing and reprimanding employees who raised questions and concerns about a no-bid computer system contract.
"I was concerned about a number of administrative missteps, including the department using Signal, which I don't believe at all was intended to be nontransparent or to alleviate our responsibility to have public records available to anyone who requests them unless they are absolutely protected [from disclosure]," the governor said.
The no-bid contract also sparked an ethics complaint against Blalock and Deputy Secretary Terry Locke alleging violations of the procurement code and the Governmental Conduct Act. The ethics complaint is ongoing, and the governor said she expects the whistleblower lawsuit to clear the state of any wrongdoing, "based on what I know currently."
"I think that whistleblower lawsuit is likely to indicate that we did nothing wrong in the procurement," Lujan Grisham said. "But the reality is the management of those issues … could have been better, in my view."
Still, Lujan Grisham said the child welfare agency is making "incredible strides" since she was elected governor, from increasing response times to investigate allegations of abuse to reducing staff vacancy rates.
"Before 2019, we were at about 31 percent of kids living in poverty in New Mexico," she said. "We're at 25 [percent now]. … That's the biggest indicator of risk for children and families in this state, is poverty and extreme poverty."
Vigil, 62, who retired from the bench in June, said she looks forward to the challenge of heading CYFD, calling it a "huge responsibility" she is prepared to undertake and succeed.
"I lost my mother at the age of 12, and that experience resulted in my family having to be separated," she said during a news conference with the governor Tuesday at the Roundhouse. "So, I bring to this job a real understanding of the challenges that adversity presents to families who are separated, and I think that understanding will enable me to come to the table with a perspective of service and understanding that the decisions that we make in government about children and how we protect them and ensure that they're safe is made with the utmost transparency and with the utmost commitment to their well-being."
Vigil, a native New Mexican, said her father sent her and her four sisters to the now-defunct St. Catherine Indian School in Santa Fe after her mother passed away.
"It was that experience of separation from our family unit that has informed me and taught me the impact that a family separation can have on one in developing and growing," she said.
After graduating as valedictorian from St. Catherine Indian School, Vigil earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from New Mexico State University. She obtained her law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.
"For 30 years, I served as a child advocate as a lawyer," she said, adding she was also a Children's Court judge in the state’s First Judicial District, which serves Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties, from 2000 until her election to the state Supreme Court in 2012.
"I did recently step down from that role, and I am looking to pivot to this responsibility for New Mexico, and I am thrilled about doing it," she said. "This is my passion, my love for service, for public service and for children and families."
Vigil said she is honored to serve the governor and the state.
"We must strive always to do the best we possibly can for kids," she said. "And while we may not always get it right, we must demonstrate the dedication, the honor, the integrity and the hard work to make their lives better. I promise to do all I can to serve New Mexico in this capacity."
Blalock, who has served as Cabinet secretary since the beginning of Lujan Grisham's administration, is on vacation and did not attend Tuesday's news conference. In a statement, he said he was honored to have had the chance to serve the families and children of New Mexico.
"In close to three years, we have built structures and processes to turn CYFD around and made real progress in rebuilding the children’s behavioral health delivery system, increasing placement stability for our youth in care by prioritizing relatives and in-state community homes and establishing new safety measures so our child welfare system is intervening at the right time and in the right ways," Blalock was quoted as saying. "The result is a CYFD that is better supporting children and families and increasing their safety and overall well-being."
While he has loved his time and work in New Mexico, Blalock said the coronavirus pandemic made the importance of being close to family clear.
"My wife has an incredible career opportunity to go back and lead the advocacy organization where she first started her career and to be closer to our family, and I will be there to support her," he said.
Blalock's wife, Linnea Forsythe, has served as director of the Governor's Commission on Disability and as the state's long-term care ombudswoman.
Republicans in the state House of Representatives issued a news release after the governor announced Blalock was leaving, labeling it an "exit amidst brewing controversies."
"I am not surprised that Secretary Blalock would resign — during the past two interim hearings bipartisan lawmakers asked tough questions about how CYFD is protecting our most precious asset — our children,” Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, said in a statement.
"Blalock and his staff evaded every question with excuses and stall tactics, which is representative of what most families involved with CYFD face every day," added Dow, who is running for governor. "We have had ample opportunity to reform CYFD, and create a system with accountability and transparency that puts the children first instead of endless excuses."
Blalock's departure is the latest from Lujan Grisham's Cabinet, including two last month.
The governor downplayed the departures, saying they weren't out of the norm.
"There's some movement that occurs in every administration; this one's no different," she said. "Frankly, if you did the review, we're about the same as any administration, and that's with a pandemic."
