Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign released a new video Tuesday accusing Republican Mark Ronchetti of wanting to defund the police — the latest attack ad in what has become an increasingly bitter race for governor.

The campaign used Ronchetti’s own words from a televised debate in May when Ronchetti was still seeking the GOP nomination for governor to make its case.

But the snippet in Lujan Grisham’s attack ad doesn’t tell the whole story, prompting Ronchetti’s campaign to hit back and accuse the Democratic incumbent of making “distortions so severe they’re laughable.”

