Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called on federal authorities to open an investigation into the treatment of asylum-seekers at a detention center in New Mexico after three Cuban men in custody reportedly attempted suicide.
“As governor, I will not tolerate inhumane treatment in my state, point blank,” the governor wrote in an Oct. 25 letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. “That these reports identify, as victims, vulnerable individuals who have come to this nation desperately seeking help, only to find themselves imprisoned and distraught to the point of suicidal contemplation, is all the more cause for concern and immediate action.”
The governor sent the letter after reports emerged that three asylum-seekers at the privately operated Otero County Processing Center attempted suicide, and other detainees held protests over their treatment at the facility.
Lujan Grisham also sent a letter to the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which had custody over the detainees, urging the agency to “intervene immediately” and “ensure that any mistreatment ends.”
ICE confirmed in a statement that earlier this month two Cuban detainees at the Otero center, ages 28 and 29, “separately attempted to harm themselves by scratching their wrists with their detention identification cards.”
The agency said it took “strong precautionary measures and placed both detainees under close observation,” and the day after “they were discharged from close observation to the general population.”
ICE did not respond to a request for comment.
In response to previous accusations of mistreatment at its facilities, ICE has said it takes the health and safety of detainees seriously, ensures they receive comprehensive care, and has an oversight process for facility inspections and reviewing allegations about conditions.
Last week, a Las Cruces-based nonprofit released a letter written by Cuban detainees at Otero that accuses guards of racial discrimination and unjust use of solitary confinement at the Otero center, which is located in Chaparral, south of Las Cruces.
“We denounce the constant threat by the officials of this center to punish us in individual punishment cells with the intent to repress us and psychologically torture us,” reads the letter released by Advocate Visitors with Immigrants in Detention of the Chihuahuan Desert, or AVID. “We denounce the racial discrimination against us just because we are Latinos.”
There have been recent reports of other protests at the Otero facility. In July, Indian asylum-seekers at the facility began a hunger strike that lasted 75 days.
Earlier this year, as Lujan Grisham pointed out in her letter, a transgender asylum-seeker from El Salvador died in an El Paso hospital after two months at the Otero facility. A transgender woman from Honduras also died last year while in ICE custody in Cibola County.
Nathan Craig of AVID, which makes regular visits to the Otero center, says detainees often complain about verbal abuse by officials and inappropriate use of solitary confinement.
“There are a whole range of abuses,” Craig said. “You just cannot do this to people without expecting them to respond in some way.”
Craig urged New Mexico legislators to reconsider House Bill 624, which would restrict federal contracts for immigration detention centers. The legislation was introduced last session but died.
