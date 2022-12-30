Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed the former director of the Oregon Health Authority to lead the New Mexico Department of Health.
Patrick M. Allen, who will take the helm of the department Jan. 3, comes to New Mexico after essentially being pushed out of his job in Oregon, according to published reports.
Oregon's Democratic governor-elect, Tina Kotek, "had indicated during the campaign that she might replace him as had Republican candidate Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate," The Oregonian newspaper in Portland reported in November.
When he announced his decision to step down from the health authority, an agency with a $30 billion budget that Allen had overseen since 2017, he told employees in an email he was "sad" to be leaving.
"We have much ahead of us still at OHA," he wrote. "While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems."
Allen will be paid $169,613.81 yearly in New Mexico. He made $253,308 a year in Oregon, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle, a nonprofit news organization.
A news release issued by Lujan Grisham's press office states Allen "significantly improved access to affordable and equitable health care for Oregonians, achieving health insurance coverage for over 95% of residents" as director of the health authority. It also said Oregon had the second-lowest infection rate in the country.
Allen has spent more than 30 years in public service, according to the Governor's Office.
"Patrick is a regulator and public health professional with a proven record in improving health care systems, and I have full confidence he will do the same here in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "He shares my vision of a New Mexico that fosters better health outcomes for every resident of our beautiful state."
Allen, who has a bachelor's in economics from Oregon State University, said in a statement he was grateful to Lujan Grisham for the opportunity to serve as cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and looked forward "to working to meet her goal to continue to improve health outcomes for all New Mexicans."
The department had been without a permanent Cabinet secretary since the resignation of Dr. Tracie Collins last year.
Dr. David Scrase has been serving as acting secretary since April 2021, in addition to his role as secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.
The Governor's Office said Scrase will step away from the Department of Health and return to his previous role of human services secretary.
"I'm grateful to Dr. Scrase for his service to New Mexicans as secretary of the Department of Health," the governor said in a statement. "Because of his leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our state had a nationally leading response that saved the lives of countless New Mexicans."
