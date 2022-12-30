Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed the former director of the Oregon Health Authority to lead the New Mexico Department of Health.

Patrick M. Allen, who will take the helm of the department Jan. 3, comes to New Mexico after essentially being pushed out of his job in Oregon, according to published reports.

Oregon's Democratic governor-elect, Tina Kotek, "had indicated during the campaign that she might replace him as had Republican candidate Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate," The Oregonian newspaper in Portland reported in November.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community