Outlining a crisis that could prove deadly to individual New Mexicans and damaging to the state as a whole, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing into stark focus a frightening disease that has swept the world into its grip.
“What is inevitable has occurred in our state,” the governor said during a Wednesday morning news conference in which she and state health officials repeatedly urged New Mexicans to diligently wash their hands and stay home as much as possible to stop spread of the virus.
“We are not panicked,” she said. “We are prepared.”
But in an hour-and-a-half news conference during which she repeatedly urged New Mexicans to stay calm, Lujan Grisham also acknowledged the high stakes that now face residents as they deal with a virus that was barely a blip on most people’s consciousness only a month ago.
“This,” she said, “is a serious situation.”
According to the state Department of Health, a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s was among the four New Mexicans who have tested positive. She recently traveled to the New York City area.
A Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s also have tested positive for the virus. They recently traveled to Egypt.
A woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County tested positive. She recently traveled to the New York City area.
Three of the people who tested positive are isolated at home, the governor and state health officials said. It’s unknown whether the Santa Fe County woman was hospitalized or isolated at home.
The state Department of Health is awaiting confirmation of the four presumptive positive tests from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Chad Smelser, a state epidemiologist.
The governor said there currently is no evidence of a community spread of the disease, as in other states such as Washington or New York, where many cases have been diagnosed in relatively small areas. And while she declared an emergency and counseled people to avoid close contact with one another, she also stopped short of canceling the boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Albuquerque, a beloved New Mexico event that draws tens of thousands of fans to The Pit, the Santa Ana Star Center and high school gyms.
“Fans and friends, watch it from home,” she said.
Citing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the New Mexico Activities Association announced late Wednesday evening the rest of the state basketball tournament will be played without fans. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Lujan Grisham said state health officials are operating “drive-in” coronavirus tests in the Gallup area and increasing monitoring efforts to determine if more state residents have contracted the disease, which was first detected in China late last year.
The governor’s action came the same day the World Health Organization deemed COVID-19 a global pandemic as the virus spreads across the world. As of Wednesday night, it had infected more than 126,100 people and led to at least 4,630 deaths.
Many of the state’s public schools, including those in Santa Fe, will close for spring break next week. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said that while she has the power to close the district if need be, she will await guidance from the state’s public education and health departments before doing so.
Closing schools, she said, has a cascading effect, ranging from parents’ day care plans to feeding impoverished students.
She said she’s debating limiting attendance at student athletic events to “just participants.”
Lujan Grisham said she will postpone the planned Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, originally slated for April 24-25. The event is one of the biggest tourist events on the state calendar, drawing tens of thousands, primarily from tribal nations and pueblos.
The governor said she would use her power if need be to close or cancel other events around the state that might draw tourists and further spread COVID-19 in New Mexico.
She also said she would call a special session of the Legislature, if one were necessary, to ensure the state had funding and resources to deal with a larger outbreak.
Until Wednesday, New Mexico had been one of a handful of states that had not yet reported a confirmed case of the respiratory virus, which can cause a fever, coughing and shortness of breath. It now joins others in wrestling with how to deal with a new virus that has no known vaccination and requires 14 days of quarantine to ensure it does not spread further.
Officials continued to emphasize that anyone who thinks they have symptoms of coronavirus should contact the Department of Health. The department will then determine whether to test the person and advise him or her where to go for that testing “on a case by case basis,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
The governor said those who think they have coronavirus should not contact or visit their personal health care provider. But if they feel they are in an emergency health care situation, they should call 911, she said.
Officials said the state has capacity for 2,400 coronavirus tests, and all of the testing for the time being will be conducted at a state lab housed on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque.
The governor also urged New Mexicans to cancel or avoid travel outside the state or country if possible and said both private and public employers should start considering letting some employees work from home if possible.
She said the state will have some nonessential employees work from home if possible.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the city is not yet ready to keep employees working at home but said his administration will review all options.
Dr. James Marx, executive director of quality, risk management, patient safety and reliability at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday the hospital had tested eight people for coronavirus so far. All tests came back negative.
He said it is “probably inevitable” that Santa Fe will see some coronavirus cases, including some resulting in death, if the virus spreads.
Smelser said COVID-19 is mainly spread when people “cough out droplets.”
He said surface-area contact — like a desktop or the arms of a chair — is not “the primary driver, but you should still disinfect them.”
Secretary of Human Services David Scrase said the state’s biggest challenge may be “to keep essential state functions up and running.”
He said communicating accurate information about the virus and how to prevent it is key to minimizing its spread.
As of Wednesday night, the state had conducted 129 tests for coronavirus. The other 125 tests came back negative.
