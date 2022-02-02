According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year.
If only because of the political makeup of the U.S. Senate, Ben Ray Luján’s is unique.
The New Mexico Democrat’s sudden and stunning stroke last week in Santa Fe portends huge implications in Washington, D.C., where a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans — and Luján’s uncertain convalescence — will be critical in President Joe Biden’s push to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
Luján’s staff has said the senator, who underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain following the stroke, is expected to make a full recovery. But his road back to health, which can take anywhere from a few weeks to two months, could create timing issues for key legislation and the appointment of a successor to retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Luján, 49, could be making progress. One of his senior aides said Wednesday doctors believe Luján is recovering well — and, barring any unforeseen consequences, could be back at the Capitol in four to six weeks.
Until then, political experts said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer likely would have to postpone votes on major issues in which one vote will make a difference in supporting Biden’s policies.
“It’s just a delay,” said former University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson. “The Senate leadership gets to decide when things come up for a vote. If they don’t have the votes because Sen. Luján is not there, they can postpone it.”
Unless Democrats can find at least one Republican senator to help confirm the president’s choice for the court, Luján’s medical condition could slow Biden’s efforts to quickly get a successor in place for Breyer.
Mike Rocca, an associate professor of political science at UNM, said it will now be to the Senate Democrats’ advantage to delay all votes on major issues that may come down to a razor-thin line of success or defeat.
Any such delays could benefit Republicans as the country heads toward midterm elections in November.
“Politically speaking, this is advantageous for the Republican Party,” Rocca said. “Republicans can use this as an advantage by calling Biden’s nominee too liberal, riling up their base to get more turnout at elections.”
As such, he said, “Republicans have logistical and political reasons to delay as long as they can.”
In the past, the nomination process has often resulted in controversial public spectacles as appointees can determine the ideological makeup of the nation’s highest court.
But the 50-50 deadlock in the Senate, which can only be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, is not limited to Supreme Court issues. A number of Biden-driven legislative efforts have stalled in Congress as Republicans filibuster their way to a standstill or Democrats have lost support within their own caucus.
Supreme Court nominees cannot be filibustered, thanks to a rule change put in place by former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, making party unity on the question a necessity.
Still, confirmations are often decided on narrow votes.
In 2018, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, presenting then-President Donald Trump a victory and shifting the ideological balance of the court to the right.
In 2020, Senate Republicans, who held a majority of seats, successfully voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, further cementing its conservative majority. Senate Democrats did succeed in slowing down the nomination process — something Senate Republicans may do with Biden’s next pick, Rocca said.
Luján went to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe onn Nov. 27, complaining of feeling ill.
He then was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he was diagnosed with a stroke in the cerebellum.
Luján, who grew up in Nambé, has been in the Senate since early 2021. Before that he was in the U.S. House representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
His fellow senators reacted to the news with shock.
“It’s hard to evaluate what it means for here,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., told the New York Times. “On the human level, it’s scary. It just reminds all of us how good health is something we hope to be blessed by.”
