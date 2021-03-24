Rio Arriba County farmers and ranchers suffered under the Trump administration but will enjoy better relations now with the federal agriculture department, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Wednesday.
New Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack already has promised to look into some actions taken under previous Secretary Sonny Perdue, Luján said in an interview. He said the past several years have been a battle between farmers and the USDA.
"It's a David-and-Goliath story, you know?" Luján said.
Three years of bewildering orders and policy change led to strain, appeals and financial setbacks for farmers, Luján said. Conflicts largely involved payouts and rules under the federal Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, a form of disaster relief that New Mexico farmers rely on during droughts for crops such as alfalfa and hay.
The USDA called for a policy change affecting acequia irrigation that could affect farmers in New Mexico, southern Colorado and elsewhere, said Luján, a Democrat like Vilsack.
"It seemed abundantly clear to me that it was not fair," Luján said of the treatment of Rio Arriba County farmers under President Donald Trump. They were "singled out and targeted," he said, adding that many of the farmers in Rio Arriba County are Hispanic.
An effort to reach a spokesman for the Farm Service Agency in New Mexico was unsuccessful. Robert Aragon, first vice chairman for the state Republican Party, said Luján should have taken care of the problems immediately after they were evident.
"Good, effective leaders are able to work on both sides of the aisle," Aragon said.
Tony Casados, a longtime farmer in Rio Arriba County, said Wednesday: "Sen. Luján has been a very significant force in trying to see that we get a fair shake in this part of the state."
The New Mexico Farm Service Agency argued three years ago that it had used incorrect data to establish the expected yield applicable to the farmers.
Based on the lower yield estimates, some farmers received far less than expected in drought relief for 2017. Some already had been paid under a higher yield expectation, then were ordered by the USDA to pay back the difference, Luján's office said.
After farmers protested, Luján's office said, Perdue decided those who received payments based on the higher yield could keep that money, but those who had been paid at the lower level wouldn't be compensated further.
The Farm Service Agency nevertheless persisted in demanding repayment, Luján's office said.
A national appeals administrator found in favor of the farmers, Luján's office said. Then the Farm Service Agency lowered yield expectations even further in late 2018.
Worse, the agency determined last year that acequia-irrigated land could no longer qualify for financial relief during droughts. Acequias are community ditches or canals that carry snow runoff and river water to distant fields.
Luján said Vilsack will review these and other matters involving the New Mexico Farm Service Agency and USDA. "I'm just happy to be a part of it," Luján said.
Casados, 75, said his family has invested seven generations into its farm in Rio Arriba County. "We have been targeted up here in the north," he said. "I hate to use that word. … I don't know specifically why we were targeted."
