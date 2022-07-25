Though recent polling shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating the lowest it’s ever been, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said he doesn’t believe the November midterms will unleash a red wave on the Democratic Party.
Polling specific to congressional races show Democratic candidates are doing well, Luján said in a telephone interview from Washington, D.C., last week.
“They’re connecting with people, and I really feel that voters out there are getting a chance now that election season is upon us to look again at the choices they have between candidates that want to restrict access to reproductive health for women and for families,” among other differences, Luján, a Democrat from Nambé, said in a wide-ranging telephone interview last week.
Political experts have warned Democrats could face a difficult time at the polls, hampered by the effects of Biden’s unpopularity, inflation and fast-rising fuel prices during the spring and summer. But Luján said the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot could make a difference for voters in individual races.
“In the end, this comes down to who can connect to the voters, who can earn the voters’ trust and how we can show the difference between that dangerous rhetoric that we keep hearing from President [Donald] Trump and the positive work that we can do collectively as a community,” Luján said, adding he predicted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would prevail against Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti in November.
“She had to make tough decisions to keep us safe [during the coronavirus pandemic], but I think she will win this race,” he said.
Ronchetti, a former TV weatherman turned politician, ran for the U.S. Senate against Luján in 2020. Although Ronchetti lost by 6 percentage points, he shocked the political establishment when he came that close to the better known Luján, who had served several terms in the U.S. House.
Luján, who suffered a stroke in the cerebellum in late January, was upbeat and said he was feeling strong, healthy and energetic.
“Thank God I’m doing well,” he said. “I’ve had incredible doctors. My therapists have been sensational. The nurses that I learned from and got to know have been great, and [there were] a lot of prayers, man. A lot of people that I know shared that they were praying for me and sending me good energy.”
Luján said the outpouring of support included strangers.
“There’s people I’ve never met when I go to airports or when I’m at the grocery store that walk up to me and ask how I’m doing and wish me well and let me know how they and their families have been praying for me,” he said. “It’s been incredible.”
What has also been extraordinary is the testimony from the hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I was scared and terrified while I was in the chamber,” he said. “It was the first time that I’ve ever seen long guns, assault weapons, on the floor of either the House of the Senate guarding members [of Congress].”
As he watches the hearings and listens to the testimony and “all that was happening leading up to the attack on the United States Capitol and the attack on our democracy should scare all of us,” he said.
“This shows how fragile our democracy is, and the United States came very close to having our democracy torn apart,” he said. “I’m hopeful the more truth that comes out that people across America take the time to learn what happened, what’s happening and that we all come together to make sure this never, ever happens again.”