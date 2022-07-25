042022_BenRay01-rgb.jpg

Ben Ray Luján

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Though recent polling shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating the lowest it’s ever been, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said he doesn’t believe the November midterms will unleash a red wave on the Democratic Party.

Polling specific to congressional races show Democratic candidates are doing well, Luján said in a telephone interview from Washington, D.C., last week.

“They’re connecting with people, and I really feel that voters out there are getting a chance now that election season is upon us to look again at the choices they have between candidates that want to restrict access to reproductive health for women and for families,” among other differences, Luján, a Democrat from Nambé, said in a wide-ranging telephone interview last week.

