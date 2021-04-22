U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján dabbed at his eyes Thursday after describing the instant his car was hit head-on by a drunken driver 29 years ago.
"I'm here to tell that story today," Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat, said during a Zoom news conference.
Many are not.
Luján is a leader in an effort to require that technology be installed in new cars to detect drunk and impaired driving and perhaps make it impossible to start the car. The technology already exists, he and others said, and the question is whether the nation has the will to mandate it.
He and other members of the U.S. Senate and House have introduced bills for that purpose and appeared Thursday with members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other organizations at the online event.
Another participant, Rana Abbas Taylor, wept as she talked about losing her sister, brother-in-law, two nieces and nephew when their car was smashed by that of a drunken driver two years ago in Kentucky.
"An entire family," she said. Taylor said her participation in this movement wasn't a choice but "came crashing down on us."
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan said she went to the mosque after Taylor's family members were killed. Classmates of the children in the family asked her why Congress hadn't take action to stop this kind of tragedy.
Dingell said that prompted her involvement. "These kids are right," she said at the time. "What are we going to do?"
Dingell, a Democrat, and others in the House have proposed the Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate Drunk Driving, or HALT, Act. Luján has introduced with Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida a similar bill, the Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone, or RIDE, Act.
Educational efforts to stop drunken driving have been effective, they said, but the number of Americans killed in those wrecks has leveled off at about 10,000 a year.
Information distributed online at the news conference stated:
—More than a quarter of drivers who die in crashes in the United States have blood alcohol concentrations of 0.08 percent or more.
—Alcohol plays a role in 30 percent of U.S. road fatalities.
—Police arrest a million Americans a year for alcohol-impaired driving.
—Arrest data from the FBI indicates the typical drunken driver has more than 80 episodes of impaired driving before his first arrest.
The legislation could apply to marijuana if certain kinds of technology are used. Some technology sends a voice alert to a driver who is weaving and automatically tightens the seat belt as another form of alert.
Ken Snyder, a Utah State University lecturer who lost a daughter four years ago in a wreck caused by a drunken driver, said after the news conference that if mandated, the cost for such devices generally would be in the vicinity of $100.
Snyder said there are 241 technologies available. They include monitoring driver performance, monitoring drowsiness, distraction and eye dilation, and alcohol detection through breath.
The House passed its version of the bill last year but would have to revisit it because no action was taken on the Senate bill. Former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat from New Mexico, introduced the legislation in the Senate with Scott two years ago.
Scott said he had two friends who died a year ago because of a drunken driver. "We know too many stories of people that don't survive," he said.
A Luján staffer said after the meeting that the senator wasn't severely injured in the wreck he described. Alex Otte, national president of MADD, said she, too, endured a wreck with a drunken driver. But she suffered a severe leg injury, a brain injury and a broken neck, she said.
When she met Luján, Otte said, he described the wreck he was involved in. "I still see headlights in my nightmares," she quoted him as saying. "He gets it."
Snyder said the devices are out there now. The legislation is neutral on the kind of technology that would be used. But it won't be utilized by automakers, he said, unless it's required.
