An aerial view of Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2020. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law this week, will make available billions in federal money for Los Alamos and Sandia national labs to fund science programs unrelated to nuclear weapons but vital to national security.

 Los Alamos National Laboratory Courtesy image

The billions of dollars in federal money made available to New Mexico’s two national laboratories will fund science programs not related to nuclear weapons but are vital to the country’s security, the labs’ directors said Friday.

The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law this week, will create a huge funding stream that Los Alamos and Sandia national labs can tap for research into climate change, sustainable energy, quantum computing, nanotechnology, carbon capture and biomedical studies.

The new law will also fund infrastructure improvements to support the sciences at the labs.

