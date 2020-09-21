National Guard Lt. Gen. Ed Baca was laid to rest Monday in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Baca, a native Santa Fean who led the New Mexico National Guard for 11 years and later was named chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau by President Bill Clinton, died Sept. 15 at his home in Albuquerque following a long battle with leukemia. He was 82.
Baca was credited with helping modernize the New Mexico Guard and later became the first Hispanic to head the National Guard Bureau.
