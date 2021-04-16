A portion of Pacheco Canyon Road — closed for months following the Medio Fire in August — has been reopened to motorists and foot traffic, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
Only the lower section of Forest Road 102, or Pacheco Canyon Road, is now open to the junction with Forest Road 412. A gate that allows access to the upper portion will stay locked until snow is no longer a hazard.
The lightning-caused Medio Fire burned more than 4,000 acres from the Rio Nambe to Pacheco Canyon before it was contained mid-September.
The popular Rio en Medio Trail, along with with a large section of the canyon closed during the fire, will remain inaccessible to the public. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton cautioned that danger from the burned areas still exists.
"You can't tell by looking at a tree in a burned area, whether … it's got a root system left and it could fall. And that's a serious hazard," she said. "That could kill people."
The prohibited area ranges from Rio Nambe Trail No. 160 on the north, Borrego Trail No. 150 and Forest Service Road 412 on the east, Pacheco Canyon Road on the south, and back up the forest boundary line on the west to meet the Rio Nambe Trail again, according to the news release.
Overton projected the area will remain closed at least through the summer before the Forest Service will have a better idea of the damage.
"Assuming we get a monsoon season this year, fingers crossed, that'll give us an idea of the issues of flooding and post-fire erosion," she said.
Hazards in the Medio Fire burned area include:
- Fire-weakened trees and snags at risk of falling because of damaged root systems and fire-loosened soils. High winds increase the danger of falling trees, and loose soils increase the risk of rock slides on slopes.
- Burned stumps and root structures can leave hollow cavities below ground, which can be difficult to detect until you step in one.
- Even a small amount of precipitation on a burned area increases the risk of landslides and flash floods.
- Trail tread may be unstable or damaged by falling debris.
