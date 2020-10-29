The state Environment Department has fined Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute $225,000 for not formally committing enough money to removing radioactive materials from a facility and failing to document their disposal.
The institute took over the site — a former national laboratory — near Kirtland Air Force Base in 2013 and was given a four-year deadline to submit a funding plan for decommissioning a section of the building that contained radioactive materials.
To date, the institute’s funding plan only commits $1.5 million toward disposing of the radionuclides when an independent assessor put the costs at $8.4 million, agency officials said.
The institute also hasn’t provided the required records showing how the materials were removed, transported and disposed of, the agency said in the compliance order issued to the institute.
“NMED has attempted to obtain the needed financial assurance and documentation from the facility for many years without success,” agency spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said in a statement.
Not adequately funding or managing the disposal of radioactive materials poses potential risks to public health and the environment, Hayden said.
Dr. Robert Rubin, the institute’s CEO, called the agency’s actions “crazy.”
About 95 percent of the materials have been removed and the rest will be gone in a month, making the citation and compliance order moot, Rubin said.
“We’re totally perplexed,” Rubin said.
The institute and agency have negotiated since 2017 on the amount of funding that should be guaranteed for disposal, and during that time the institute has removed almost all of the materials, Rubin said.
“This has been going on for three years, and it’s just ending with success,” Rubin said.
Rubin also insisted that the institute has supplied the state with detailed records of the work.
But the compliance order says the institute has delivered no records on disposal operations.
The institute last year requested that it only be liable for $777,000 because it got rid of most materials, the order says.
But the $8.5 million financial assurance can’t be lowered simply by reducing the inventory of radioactive materials, the order says.
The institute must submit a revised plan along with records verifying the materials were removed and disposed of at a safe site, it says.
State regulators in turn can reduce the cost estimate and institute’s financial assurance, the order says.
Rubin said he hopes the regulatory haggling can be resolved so the institute can focus on its research, which includes working toward developing two antiviral drugs and a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The department has suddenly issued this press release, which is, in our mind, crazy,” Rubin said.
