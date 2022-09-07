After being missing for over 24 hours, Maria Moncada Moreno was found in stable condition Tuesday night by a National Guard helicopter assisting New Mexico Search and Rescue, state police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano said.

The helicopter located Moncada Moreno, 74, at about 10 p.m. near the Nambé drainage area, Soriano said. She was then transported to the Santa Fe Regional Airport, where emergency services were waiting. Soriano said Moncada Moreno was taken to a local hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Soriano could not provide more information on how Moncada Moreno got lost. 

