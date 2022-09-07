After being missing for over 24 hours, Maria Moncada Moreno was found in stable condition Tuesday night by a National Guard helicopter assisting New Mexico Search and Rescue, state police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano said.
The helicopter located Moncada Moreno, 74, at about 10 p.m. near the Nambé drainage area, Soriano said. She was then transported to the Santa Fe Regional Airport, where emergency services were waiting. Soriano said Moncada Moreno was taken to a local hospital for treatment as a precaution.
Soriano could not provide more information on how Moncada Moreno got lost.
"When [someone is] lost in the environment like that, the wilderness, you always hope and pray for a good resolution," Soriano said. "This time we were able to locate her and find her safe with the assistance of the National Guard."
Moncada Moreno went missing Monday after hiking the Winsor Trail with her niece, New Mexico Search and Rescue spokesman Bob Rodgers said Tuesday. The pair decided to separate once they reached the Wilderness Gate area, he added. The younger woman continued hiking on the Raven's Ridge Trail, while Moncada Moreno was supposed to return to their vehicle.
Once she realized her aunt had not made it to the car, Moncada Moreno's niece called for help. The search to find her consisted of two search and rescue ground teams, a K-9 unit and air support from the National Guard and New Mexico Search and Rescue's own helicopter.
