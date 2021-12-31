State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, R-Los Lunas, announced his retirement Friday from the New Mexico House of Representatives after serving since 2011.
Baldonado, 47, represented House District 8 in Valencia County and served as House majority whip from 2015 through 2017. The Valencia County Commission will appoint a replacement.
“I am proud of the work our community has done over the past decade and I hope that in a small way I was able to help with those efforts to make Los Lunas, Bosque Farms, Peralta, Rio Communities and Belen a better place to live," Baldonado said through a news release.
Baldonado most recently has worked as a member of the House Education Committee and House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
House Republican Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia was quoted in the release as calling Baldonado knowledgeable, a representative of conservative values and a diligent worker for the state.
"Our entire Republican caucus sends our thanks to Rep. Baldonado and wishes him the best in the future,” Townsend said.
