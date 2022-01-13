The deputy superintendent of Los Lunas Schools is joining the New Mexico House of Representatives.
The Valencia County Board of Commissioners selected Brian Baca on Wednesday to fill the District 8 seat vacated by Republican Alonzo Baldonado, who retired at the end of last year after serving in the Legislature since 2011.
Baca, also a Republican, is a longtime educator who has served as deputy superintendent in Los Lunas since 2018. He has worked for the school district since 2001.
Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, said in a statement she was thankful the county commission was "proactive" in filling the seat to ensure the county has representation during the upcoming 30-day legislative session, which begins Tuesday.
"Brian Baca has long been a strong advocate and partner for Valencia County," Fajardo said. "His many years of experience in education will certainly be a positive addition to the New Mexico House of Representatives.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.