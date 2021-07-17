A basketball and track coach at Los Lunas High School was arrested Saturday after New Mexico State Police found nude photographs and videos of a 15-year-old girl on his laptop.
Johnathon Bindues, 30, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
State police said Bindues asked the girl to send him nude photos last month. One of the girl's parents found out about the photos and alerted police.
Wilson Holland, the school district's athletic director, could not be reached for comment.
Los Lunas, the seat of Valencia County, is about 85 miles southwest of Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Perhaps we just need to do away with male coaches (at least those under 40 years old), in young girls sports. This is becoming repetitive.
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee jolé
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.