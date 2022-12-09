Isaiah, a gray thoroughbred horse, stretched his neck as Traci Kipnes caressed the gentle giant. Isaiah’s mane was patchy, his ribs protruded from his sides, and his legs had scars from his previous life.

He and 12 other horses were brought to The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos in early November after the New Mexico Livestock Board took them from their owners for animal cruelty. It was the largest intake the shelter had seen since it opened its doors more than 20 years ago.

“A lot of them are severely underweight,” said Kipnes, a volunteer coordinator for the shelter.

