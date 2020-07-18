Conservation officers are investigating a bear attack that sent a Los Alamos woman to the hospital with a collapsed lung, broken bones and bite marks.
The attack occurred Friday night at the Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, according to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.
The 37-year-old woman and her husband were sitting on the deck of the lodge when a bear approached them. The animal mauled her in the parking lot as she was trying to run away.
She was rushed to Los Alamos Medical Center and later airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Game and Fish officials said.
Officers killed a bear they found eating trash nearby. They will analyze DNA samples collected from the victim to verify whether the bear they killed was the same bear involved in the attack.
