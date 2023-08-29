Los Alamos High School head volleyball coach Joe Palmer was among four coaches suspended as the school district investigates allegations they were intoxicated during an overnight on-campus event earlier this month, Superintendent Jennifer Guy said.
The district also suspended Palmer from his job as Los Alamos Public Schools' director of human resources for at least 30 days for a lack of supervision of volleyball players during an Aug. 18 "lock-in," during which coaches and players slept overnight in Griffith Gymnasium, Guy said.
She declined to reveal names of the other coaches who were suspended, but said the district received an anonymous tip they either drank alcohol prior to the sleepover or were drinking off the campus during the event.
The district's investigation, which included reviewing on-campus security footage, could not determine if the coaches were drinking on campus, Guy said.
The actions came amid dual investigations by the school district and the Los Alamos Police Department. Guy said the district received the tip Aug. 21 and the coaches were suspended at that point.
"It's disappointing that some of our coaching staff — not all, but some of our coaching staff — failed to make player safety and well-being their top priority that evening," Guy said. "That's unacceptable at Los Alamos Public Schools."
Guy said she contacted Los Alamos police about the incident immediately after being notified. Deputy Chief Oliver Morris said a school resource officer is interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence for its investigation, which began Aug. 24. He said that should continue for at least a week.
Guy said she has not received any information players were drinking during the sleepover, but they were left alone for about two hours while the coaches stayed outside the gym.
That, she said, necessitated Palmer's 30-day suspension.
"We have a no-tolerance policy for that, so we will take the appropriate personnel action on those coaches," Guy said. "I have not found any clear evidence there was alcohol on campus, but we are cooperating with the police with their investigation. We will continue to investigate if any new information comes in."
The lock-in was designed as a team-bonding event, Guy said, and the players had dinner, played volleyball with a glow-in-the-dark ball and other games throughout the night.
"I want to commend our players," Guy said. "They showed a great deal of maturity and responsibility. They were safe. They were considerate. They followed the rules. Our players did an outstanding job."
The volleyball team played its first match of the season Tuesday at home against St. Michael's. Guy said there was a reorganization of volleyball coaches, with current and former coaches filling those spots opened by the suspensions. Los Alamos has not named an interim head coach, Guy said, but a selection will be made by the end of the week.
Board President Antonio Jaurigue wrote in an email he is confident Guy and the district are properly addressing the incident.
"Speaking for myself, I can say that the District has and always will keep students at the forefront of all our decisions and actions, and will continue to do so," Jaurigue wrote.