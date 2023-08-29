Los Alamos High School head volleyball coach Joe Palmer was among four coaches suspended as the school district investigates allegations they were intoxicated during an overnight on-campus event earlier this month, Superintendent Jennifer Guy said.

The district also suspended Palmer from his job as Los Alamos Public Schools' director of human resources for at least 30 days for a lack of supervision of volleyball players during an Aug. 18 "lock-in," during which coaches and players slept overnight in Griffith Gymnasium, Guy said.

She declined to reveal names of the other coaches who were suspended, but said the district received an anonymous tip they either drank alcohol prior to the sleepover or were drinking off the campus during the event.

