Michael Venticinque, who is with the New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association and who helped the Los Alamos Arts Council get 1,200 pumpkins from Ness Farms in Estancia, uses a fork lift to unload the pumpkins. The pumpkins are for a carving event in Los Alamos on Friday trying to set a Guinness World Record for most people carving pumpkins simultaneously. Central Avenue will be closed for the event.

