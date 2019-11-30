Los Alamos scientist serious about social, political issues

Heather Nordquist has a demanding full-time job as a research and development scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
But she is better known for her work outside of the lab, where she is engaged with political, social and economic issues affecting her and her neighbors in the Pojoaque Valley. She’s been involved for years in matters stemming from water rights litigation. More recently, her name has been in the news for pushing what she considers needed reforms at the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, which serves a large swath of Northern New Mexico.
Last year, she waded into electoral politics, launching a high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful write-in campaign against Democrat Andrea Romero for a seat in the state Legislature representing northern Santa Fe County. And just a few weeks after the election, Nordquist joined the board of New Mexico Open Primaries, originally formed to advocate for allowing all registered voters to participate in primary elections. She serves as treasurer of a nonprofit “social welfare” organization associated with the Open Primaries group.
“I get my outspoken nature from my mother,” Nordquist said in a recent interview.
Sitting at a table outside the Starbucks at DeVargas Center, Nordquist had balls of yarn and knitting needles at her side during a recent interview. She’d been knitting winter hats and mittens to give to homeless people through the planned Española Pathways homeless shelter.
She’s quick to smile and laughs frequently. But she’s serious about the issues she’s taken on and stubborn in her refusal to back down from a fight.
“She is so honest and such an advocate for open democracy,” said Orlando Romero, a retired historian and longtime community activist who has worked with Nordquist on issues including the decades-old Aamodt water rights lawsuit. Orlando Romero, no relation to the state representative, held a fundraiser for Nordquist when she ran against Andrea Romero.
“She’s a relentless organizer,” said Stanley Crawford, who Nordquist helped get elected to the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative board. “I have trouble keeping up with her.”
Born Heather Shelburn to Jack and Stella Vigil Shelburn in Los Alamos in 1974, Nordquist grew up in nearby El Rancho.
She attended Pojoaque Valley High School until her sophomore year, then transferred to Los Alamos High, where she graduated in 1992.
Nordquist didn’t go straight to college. “I started working as a travel agent,” she said. “Then I finally decided I wanted to go back to school, so I got a contract job at LANL in the travel office, doing their reservations.” She earned a degree in computer science from the University of New Mexico in 2004.
She married Terry Norquist, a salesman at Octane Buick GMC in Santa Fe, two decades ago.
Although some Democrats labeled her as a “right-winger” during her campaign against Romero last year, it was her dismay at a real right-winger that prompted her involvement in politics and community activism.
“My initial foray into politics came the day after [John McCain] announced Sarah Palin was the vice presidential candidate in 2008,” she said. “And I was horrified. So I showed up at the [Barack] Obama headquarters in Española and I said, ‘What do you need?’ I worked on the Obama campaign as a volunteer all the way through the election.”
Soon after the 2008 election, Nordquist and her husband moved to Vienna, where she was assigned by LANL to work as a remote monitoring expert at the International Atomic Energy Agency. For fun during her Austrian stint, she sang with a blues-rock band called Just the Troubles.
By the time she returned in 2014, Nordquist said, “things were heating up in the Valley.”
El Rancho residents were upset over new rights-of-way agreements between the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative and five pueblos that would raise their electricity rates by as much as 30 percent over a few years. Also during that period, San Ildefonso Pueblo was threatening Santa Fe County with trespass claims regarding County Road 84, 84-C and other roads in the area.
Nordquist in 2014 wrote an opinion piece for The New Mexican criticizing Pojoaque Pueblo’s proposal for a gaming compact that would have lowered the legal age to gamble to 18 from 21, allowed its casinos to serve alcohol on the gaming floor and at gambling tables, and not required the pueblo to share any revenue with the state of New Mexico in exchange for not having any non-Indian competition.
“Truth be told, income inequality is growing in Northern New Mexico and may be accelerated if Pojoaque Pueblo has its way with the federal government,” she wrote.
The pueblo’s effort to get such a compact was unsuccessful.
And there was the Aamodt lawsuit, federal litigation filed in 1966 by the New Mexico state engineer to determine water rights in the Pojoaque Basin river system that feeds into the Rio Grande. The resulting controversy involves four pueblos in the area — Nambe, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque — as well as thousands of non-Indian residents using private wells and irrigation water.
“We actually made some progress,” she said, crediting former state Rep. Carl Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, for helping write some rules and regulations for a joint powers agreement establishing a court-mandated regional water utility.
Recently, she has worked for creation of an indigent fund to help lower-income people cover the expense of installing water meters on their wells.
Last year, Nordquist backed Trujillo for reelection in his primary race against challenger Andrea Romero.
Andrea Romero was embroiled in a controversy surrounding her tenure as executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, a publicly funded organization representing local governments surrounding the lab. A special audit by the Office of the State Auditor found Romero’s consulting firm had received nearly $27,000 in improper reimbursements, including payments for alcohol and professional baseball tickets.
But soon before the 2018 primary, Trujillo faced a controversy of his own when a female lobbyist accused him of sexual harassment. Romero won the primary by 313 votes.
Trujillo eventually was cleared by a legislative committee investigating the sexual harassment charges when his accuser declined to testify.
Romero’s path to the legislative seat seemed clear because Republicans did not field a candidate in the heavily Democratic district.
“I could not bear the idea that someone who was ethically challenged would not have to answer questions from the people she wants to serve,” Nordquist said. So she filed as a write-in candidate for the seat and ended up winning about 25 percent of the vote.
She was criticized by some Democrats during the campaign after Republican National Committee member Harvey Yates urged voters in the district to vote for her instead of Romero. State Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston, said in a news release that Republicans were “trying to prop up Andrea’s right-wing opponent.”
Yates also sent Nordquist’s campaign a personal contribution of $2,500 — which Nordquist returned.
Nordquist brushed off such criticism from Andrea Romero’s backers. “People who know me and people active in the party in Santa Fe know who I am,” she said.
Elliston couldn’t be reached for comment.
Nordquist has remained active in the party as a ward chairwoman and a member of the state party’s Central Committee.
“I’m socially super-liberal,” she said. “Let everyone get married to who they want. … I’m very pro-choice. I would call myself a fiscal moderate. I certainly believe in a social safety net that works.” But she said she opposes ideas like taxing sugary beverages “and regressive taxes of any kind … that mainly hurt the poor.”
During the interview, Nordquist mentioned more than once that she has talked with Andrea Romero in recent months about various issues. “I’m her constituent,” Nordquist said. “I call and email her about concerns, just like any other of my [representatives]. We are cordial. There were never any fistfights,” she said, laughing.
Andrea Romero declined to comment for this article.
Just a few months after last year’s election, Nordquist was involved in another sort of political campaign. She actively backed a slate of “reform” candidates for the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative board of directors.
Two of the three contenders won their races in June. But in early July, the co-op board invalidated the election of reform candidate Bruce Duran, who had run unopposed.
His critics on the board claimed he was not actually a member of the co-op because Duran’s wife, from whom he was legally separated, had paid most of the recent electric bills for the couple’s house. Duran said that despite the legal separation, he and his wife still reside in the home. Duran sued and a judge ordered his reinstatement.
Nordquist was among those angered by Duran’s removal. “We get nowhere until we can just take out the trash on this board,” she told The New Mexican in August. “It needs to be wiped out and rebuilt from the ground up.”
Asked about Nordquist’s criticisms of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Tabitha Clay, who recently was hired as spokeswoman for the co-op, said, “I’ve had the opportunity to talk with her, and some of her concerns about a lack of communication by the co-op were spot on. I’m looking forward to trying to be more proactive about communicating with our member-owners.”
But Nordquist said she won’t run for the co-op board, nor will she engage in a rematch against Andrea Romero next year. For one thing, she said, new rules at LANL have made it harder for lab employees to run for office.
“I wasn’t a politician to begin with,” she said. “The run that I made was based purely on principle. I’m not sure this is my time.”
She doesn’t rule out running for another elected office in the future.
Until then, there’s still plenty to do, she said, with the Aamodt case, the fight to create open primaries, to improve Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative and other causes that might arise.
“I’m going to keep fighting no matter what capacity,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.