Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago.

Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a local resident, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fatally shooting his sister, 63-year-old Beverly Warner of Chimayó, according to a news release from the Los Alamos Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a home on Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels neighborhood around 4 p.m. Wednesday after receiving several 911 calls reporting a woman had been shot.

