For years, HIV treatments have stopped the deadly virus from infecting cells in the body, leading much of the public to believe it's all but vanquished.
In truth, HIV still has no cure, and those who are infected must undergo treatments for the rest of their lives to keep it in check.
A team of scientists, including two Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers, is delving into how infected cells decay at different rates in the quest to find a cure for the disease.
Lab scientists Alan Perelson and Ruy Ribeiro are conducting the math and computer modeling for a peer-reviewed study published in the National Academy of Sciences' journal. Perelson was involved in research in the mid-1990s that laid some of the groundwork for this project.
A key finding in this study is how some infected cells survive antiviral treatments and continue with a half-life of roughly 19 months, while remaining able to infect the host if the treatments are paused.
Some of those cells end up going into a latent reservoir that, if activated, can reinfect the body, which is a big reason current treatments don't eradicate the virus.
Learning more about how this latent reservoir forms is vital in developing an HIV cure, and this research is a solid step in that direction, said Jennifer White, the study's lead author and a doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
"If we understand how the cells are surviving, then we can maybe use that to target them" for future treatments, White said.
Perelson said it's important to have a greater grasp of the infected cells' dynamics to find better ways of combating the virus and ultimately eliminating it.
In the '90s, he collaborated with David Ho, who now teaches at Columbia University, on research showing that during HIV treatment the initial infection decayed in two phases.
A cell population that produced most of the virus lived only a day or so, while a second cell population that generated less virus lasted about two weeks. Perelson and Ho concluded the slower-decaying, infected cells move through the bloodstream.
But White's team at Johns Hopkins learned a different group of T-cells circulate in the blood, armed with an RNA-carrying virus that can bind to new cells, spreading the infection.
These cells also decay in two phases under antiviral treatments. Some die off in two weeks, and others linger for about 19 months.
Some of the longer-lasting ones join the latent cell reservoir, which can last for decades, even under current treatments.
"These are cells that after they become infected don't produce much virus or any virus at all," Perelson said of the dormant cells. "The virus just hides in them. People have thought of them like a Trojan horse. They're just sitting there. At some point in the future, they can become activated to make HIV."
Researchers are looking at two approaches for dealing with this potential time bomb.
One way is to prevent cells from becoming latently infected in the first place, Perelson said. Another is to activate them with drugs and draw them out of hiding, then zap them with highly potent antiviral medications.
The person's immune system would also help kill the activated cells that are producing HIV, he said, noting when they're silent and inactive, they are invisible to the body's defenses.
Knowledge of the latent reservoir came from years of research by other scientists, and this project is tying into it, Perelson said.
Dr. Robert Siliciano, a Johns Hopkins microbiology professor who co-authored the paper and acts as White's adviser, is considered an expert on the viral reservoir and how it prevents curing HIV.
Siliciano’s group isolated HIV-infected cells in the blood of 17 people receiving treatments twice a month for the first three months after therapy began, then once a month for a year.
Data from the bloodwork was sent to Perelson and Ribeiro to examine with the lab's modeling and computer simulations.
"The type of data that's produced by our collaborators needs to be analyzed with these types of models," Ribeiro said. "They could not reach the same conclusions or the same findings by just describing what they see without our help."
In fact, the modeling is what pinpointed the average 19-month life span of certain infected cells, Perelson said.
The lab has conducted modeling for HIV and the SARS-coronavirus for three decades, giving it strong capabilities in describing what happens in people's bodies when they're infected and the impacts that treatments have, Perelson said.
White said the lab's computer modeling is useful in quickly determining all the variables of the cells and their rate of decay.
"It's extremely important, the work that they do," White said.
White thinks this study could create a platform for future HIV research that could move scientists closer to finding a cure.
"There are a lot of different projects that can spring from this one," White said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.