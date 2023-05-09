A06_SFNM_b57786ee-97c5-11ea-aaa0-23476bdc2479

Los Alamos National Laboratory

 Courtesy Los Alamos National Laboratory

While J. Robert Oppenheimer was leading the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, his 3-year-old son attended a partially government-funded nursery, intended to serve children of parents working in Los Alamos to devise the world’s first atomic weapon.

Part of that history is about to repeat itself: Triad National Security LLC, which operates and manages the modern-day version of Los Alamos National Laboratory, announced Tuesday it will partner with local child care providers and the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos to expand child care capacity and the early childhood educator workforce in the northern part of the state.

Through a $2 million investment by the University of California — one of the member organizations of Triad National Security — a new child care facility, operated by the White Rock-based Bilingual Montessori School, will open in Los Alamos, near the entrance to the lab.

Recommended for you