While J. Robert Oppenheimer was leading the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, his 3-year-old son attended a partially government-funded nursery, intended to serve children of parents working in Los Alamos to devise the world’s first atomic weapon.
Part of that history is about to repeat itself: Triad National Security LLC, which operates and manages the modern-day version of Los Alamos National Laboratory, announced Tuesday it will partner with local child care providers and the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos to expand child care capacity and the early childhood educator workforce in the northern part of the state.
Through a $2 million investment by the University of California — one of the member organizations of Triad National Security — a new child care facility, operated by the White Rock-based Bilingual Montessori School, will open in Los Alamos, near the entrance to the lab.
The expansion is slated to open up about 100 child care slots, priced at market-competitive rates, this fall. Priority — though not exclusivity — will be afforded to children of Triad employees.
Additionally, the lab provided $25,000 in seed funding to launch a two-year certificate program in early childhood education at UNM-Los Alamos. The program will begin as no-credit coursework in fall 2023 and expand to for-credit courses in fall 2024.
Lab officials said the initiative will be one piece of the solution to closing the gap between the number of existing and needed child care slots in New Mexico, a void that currently includes more than 20,000 slots, according to a 2023 report by New Mexico Voices for Children.
“Expanding child care is essential to the national security mission of the laboratory,” said Craig Leasure, vice president for national laboratories at the University of California. “Dependable child care means that more caregivers might be able to pursue jobs at the lab and that employees will be able to come to work more confident that their kids are safe and happy.”
Lab staff members have been pushing for expanded child care options for years, said Frances Chadwick, the lab’s staff director. Child care concerns began during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as families adjusted to new ways of working and living.
The results of a survey completed last fall showed about half of the families connected to the lab — which includes about 1,300 children under 5 years old — did not have adequate child care.
Those concerns were expected to grow as the facility hires more — and younger — workers.
By the end of the year, the lab is expected to employ 17,000 people, with 2,000 of those hired in 2023, said Thom Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory and CEO of Triad. The majority of the lab’s new hires in 2022 were under 30 years old, he added.
“We know how many people we’re going to hire, but we don’t know … how many of them will come with strollers,” Mason said.
Building additional infrastructure in Los Alamos — including more child care slots and a larger workforce — would ease some of those challenges. It will be “a tremendous step forward” for working parents, said Emily Schulze, who co-chairs a resource group for women who work at the lab.
Though there is precedent from the Manhattan Project, the lab can’t get into child care on its own, Mason said. Neither the lab nor the U.S. Department of Energy will be financially invested in the current initiative. Instead, Triad solicited expressions of interest from existing child care providers across Northern New Mexico. From the four providers to respond, Chadwick said officials selected the Bilingual Montessori School to operate the new center, though it will maintain its existing presence in White Rock.
The center’s building at 3500 Trinity Drive will be remodeled and furnished with funding from the University of California before its opening in the fall, and the Bilingual Montessori School already is accepting waitlist requests for the Los Alamos campus. Eventually, it should operate with a staff of about 25 employees, said Odalys Fernández, owner and director of the school.
Meanwhile, the UNM-Los Alamos program will assist in training qualified early childhood education staff for the new center, as well as other facilities throughout the region, said UNM-Los Alamos Chancellor Mike Holtzclaw.
Triad’s board of directors has pledged ongoing support for the child care program, funded by member organizations that include the University of California and the Texas A&M University System.
Though lab officials noted one more child care facility won’t solve Northern New Mexico’s woes on that front, Mason said the initiative is an opportunity to answer a question that’s afflicted families connected to the lab since its founding 80 years ago: “Who’s going to take care of the kids while Mom and Dad are at work carrying out our important missions?”