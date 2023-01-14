A profound breakthrough in nuclear fusion that moved scientists closer to emulating the sun’s energy came in a luminous flash quicker than a blink.
A giant laser fired 192 beams into a tiny target at the National Ignition Facility on Dec. 5, and for the first time, the experiment generated more energy than was used to create it.
In other words, more energy output than input, a milestone scientists had spent decades pursuing, sometimes in the face of naysaying from lawmakers in charge of funding.
The consensus is this monumental moment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s ignition site is a promising step, but it may be 20 or 30 years before fusion-based energy can be expanded enough for widespread commercial use.
And while Lawrence Livermore has led the research — putting it in the spotlight — Los Alamos National Laboratory is among the many supporting players making significant contributions.
“There are unsung heroes in any program, any effort,” said Charlie Nakhleh, the lab’s associate director for weapons physics. “It’s truly a national program.”
The lab has built several high-tech instruments to measure in fine detail how the ignition system behaved during experiments, he said, calling these diagnostics crucial in the fusion endeavor.
In the landmark experiment, about 2 megajoules of laser energy entered the target and 3 megajoules radiated outward, crossing the threshold known as ignition in which energy produced exceeds what was expended.
Diagnostics came into play as scientists looked to confirm the age-old barrier had been broken.
“You see one diagnostic and you think maybe that’s not real, and then you start to see more and more diagnostics rolling in, pointing to the same thing,” Livermore physicist Annie Kritcher told The New York Times. “It’s a great feeling.”
The lab also has been involved in composing the laser’s targets, Nakhleh said. “You have to build these targets to very exacting specifications.”
When the laser strikes the target, the extreme heat produces plasma and triggers an implosion. The hydrogen isotopes fuse into helium and neutrons are released, generating energy similar to how a star does.
Nakhleh noted Los Alamos lab scientists have helped with the design, analysis and simulations of the capsules that encase the hydrogen.
The Energy Department’s interest in fusion is twofold.
The agency sees it as a way to create clean, carbon-free power that, unlike nuclear fission, doesn’t produce radioactive waste, but also as a means to develop better computer simulations to maintain the nuclear stockpile so the government never has to resume underground explosive testing, which has been banned since 1992.
The ignition facility was created to strengthen the stockpile stewardship program, Nakhleh said.
There’s an interplay between fission and fusion during a nuclear explosion, Nakhleh said, so learning more about fusion would aid in more effective simulations.
For instance, with thermonuclear bombs, fission triggers an explosion that fuses hydrogen isotopes, causing a violent release of energy in the form of a fireball that reaches several million degrees.
The dual mission has led to Livermore forming diverse partnerships, Nakhleh said, including with the Los Alamos lab, Sandia Laboratories and the Naval Research Laboratory.
The collaborative effort between various agencies and institutions includes sharing information and ideas, Nakhleh said, which can lead to spirited but respectful debates at times.
He credits Livermore for its longtime commitment to nuclear fusion that paid off with the successful ignition.
“I think it’s a real milestone and a tremendous accomplishment,” Nakhleh said. “And a real testament to intense expertise and effort, ingenuity and real persistence — dogged persistence.”
Jerome Rockwood, 98, a former patent attorney at Los Alamos lab, recalls when the lab was the lead player in fusion research decades ago.
In the early 1970s, the lab achieved a 10% return on energy through solid-state lasers, Rockwood said, referring to lasers that use crystals to project the beam.
He sought a patent for the process unsuccessfully, and then the government transferred the work to Livermore because it used gas lasers, which were considered more powerful at that time, Rockwood said.
Livermore switched to solid-state lasers later and has used them ever since, though the technology has improved dramatically over time.
Rockwood said the overall concept of fusion is the same as 50 years ago, as are the predictions for when it will become commercially viable.
“They’re still saying the same thing — fusion power is about 20 years away,” Rockwood said.
Nakhleh agreed that commercial application is a long way off. But the recent breakthrough in fusion should generate much more interest and research, and even more funding, he said.
He said he had doubts about whether it could be achieved.
“I was very skeptical,” Nakhleh said. “I’m really quite delighted to have been proven wrong.”