A profound breakthrough in nuclear fusion that moved scientists closer to emulating the sun’s energy came in a luminous flash quicker than a blink.

A giant laser fired 192 beams into a tiny target at the National Ignition Facility on Dec. 5, and for the first time, the experiment generated more energy than was used to create it.

In other words, more energy output than input, a milestone scientists had spent decades pursuing, sometimes in the face of naysaying from lawmakers in charge of funding.

