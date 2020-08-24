Sunday will mark the final printing of the Los Alamos Monitor, ending the newspaper's 57-year run of serving the community.
The Monitor’s staff was notified Friday by officials of Landmark Community Newspapers that the paper will cease publication following the Sunday edition, according to an article posted Monday on the Monitor's website.
Landmark Community Newspapers, which owns about 50 small newspapers across 12 states, has owned the Monitor since 1979.
The company also owns the Las Vegas Optic, which is published from the Monitor’s building in Los Alamos. The Monitor’s staff will continue to print the Optic until the building is sold, the Monitor reported.
An editor of the Monitor referred questions about the closures to Landmark Community Newspapers. A Landmark official did not return a message seeking comment.
Mike Abernathy, president of Landmark Community Newspapers, said the company would consider selling the newspaper along with the building, according to the Monitor.
Already struggling financially like many other newspapers, the Monitor was unable to overcome the added economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Monitor’s full-time staff of four — including a news editor, sports editor, advertising manager and press manager — has been publishing the paper twice a week since March.
At its height, the paper was published daily and had a staff of more than 25 people, according to the Monitor.
“We are proud of the hard work our staff has put into producing a quality newspaper over the years, even in the most difficult of times,” Abernathy said in the Monitor’s article reporting its closure. “Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to overcome the economic challenges we faced.”
A sad and perhaps, needless loss for the people of Los Alamos, and I've never read The Los Alamos Moniter.
Less information and fewer voices, are never good for Democracy.
May The Lord bless the former-staff and their families.
