Los Alamos Middle School canceled its final football game earlier this month after players were heard chanting “Go back to the rez” in the team’s locker room after defeating Santa Fe Indian School.

The incident led the school to forfeit its final game Oct. 12, and the team was required to attend an online class on sportsmanship, respect and integrity through the New Mexico Activities Association, Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Jose Delfin said.

The taunts were made after Los Alamos beat SFIS at home Oct. 5. They were reported by head coach Pat Brousseau to Principal Jill Gonzales, Delfin said.

