Los Alamos Middle School canceled its final football game earlier this month after players were heard chanting “Go back to the rez” in the team’s locker room after defeating Santa Fe Indian School.
The incident led the school to forfeit its final game Oct. 12, and the team was required to attend an online class on sportsmanship, respect and integrity through the New Mexico Activities Association, Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Jose Delfin said.
The taunts were made after Los Alamos beat SFIS at home Oct. 5. They were reported by head coach Pat Brousseau to Principal Jill Gonzales, Delfin said.
The coach heard the chants as he walked from the football field to the locker room, Delfin said, and they stopped as soon as he entered the room.
It is not known how many players were chanting the phrase, but it wasn’t the whole team, Delfin added.
“He pretty much said to knock it off, this is not how we behave,” Delfin said. “We don’t say these things, and he immediately let them know this was going to get reported because that’s what we do here. We don’t tolerate any kind of exclusionary language or behaviors.”
Santa Fe Indian School Superintendent Christie Abeyta was not available for comment, said school spokeswoman Kimball Sekaquaptewa.
Bill Moon, head coach of Santa Fe Indian School’s high school team, said he attended the game and heard about the incident but did not witness the chants. When he talked to his middle school coaching staff the following day, none was aware of the team’s chant until after it happened.
“It sounds to me like [the Los Alamos coaches] recognized the situation and addressed it very quickly and promptly,” Moon said. “I’m not going to second guess them at all. I have the utmost respect for the way they do business.”
Delfin said he does not consider the matter closed, emphasizing the district will continue to work on programs that focus on diversity, inclusion and equity.
He added he reached out to Abeyta and the governors of some of the neighboring pueblos to mend fences and find ways to include them in the district’s efforts.
“I can tell you that this didn’t just start because of this incident,” Delfin said of the outreach. “It has been happening before me, and it will continue to happen, especially now with a little bit more with urgency because we don’t want this to be something that becomes a stain and a pattern.”