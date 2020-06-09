A Los Alamos man died Monday evening in a single-vehicle rollover accident on N.M. 599 near Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe police said.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m., but a report about the incident was not available Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Nicholas Kerr, 31. His fiancée, Paige Houlton, said Kerr was driving a water tanker truck when he veered off the road and overcorrected, tipping the vehicle over.
Houlton said Kerr was the only person in the vehicle.
Kerr, Houlton said, was a handyman who could fix everything from cars to appliances. He loved to garden and transformed the dirt and rocks in front of their home in Los Alamos into an area filled with grass and flowers.
Kerr was originally from Albuquerque and went to Sandia High School, Houlton said. They were planning to get married before the end of the year, and they have a 1-month old daughter. Kerr also has a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship.
Houlton said they were just about to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their relationship.
"He was a very friendly person," Houlton said. "He talked to anybody about anything."
