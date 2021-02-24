A judge on Wednesday ordered a Los Alamos man who faces five counts of sexually assaulting a child to be held in jail until trial.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard ruled there was sufficient evidence to charge Michael Novak with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, and he said the severity of the charges combined with Novak's prior history were enough to order him held without bond.
"The court finds this is a crime of violence," Lidyard said. "It is a crime of sexual assault. It is a crime perpetrated upon the most vulnerable of our society: our children."
Prosecutors initially brought 27 felony charges against Novak, including 12 counts of child rape.
All but five were dropped. Novak is charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child and one count of criminal sexual contact.
The alleged crimes occurred in January after the girl's mother left her with Novak to babysit for two days.
Defense attorney Damian Horne argued Novak shows no history of stalking victims and should be kept on house arrest with an electronic monitoring device.
"This man is not a danger either to the youth or to the community," Horne said.
But Lidyard countered that sexual assaults occur most often as crimes of opportunity, such as victims visiting the person's home, rather than incidents of stalking.
Novak is accused of violating one of society's basic moral codes — sexually molesting a child who was put in his care, Lidyard said.
The judge also noted that Novak was accused of sexual assault twice in the 1990s.
In one case, the charges were reduced to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In the other, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor criminal sexual contact with a female client while he was a massage therapist.
Lidyard said it showed a pattern of sexual misconduct that must be considered, even though the previous incidents were more than 20 years ago.
"Therefore, the court finds that the defendant does present a danger to the community for which no conditions of release are able to assure," Lidyard said.
