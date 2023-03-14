Los Alamos National Laboratory and its plutonium work deemed vital in modernizing the nuclear arsenal would get a sizable funding increase in President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. 

Although this early draft of the U.S. Energy Department's funding is expected to be reworked — along with the rest of the president's budget — the nuclear weapons portion tends to come through the yearly political tussle intact because both major parties view the arsenal as vital to national security. 

The proposed budget calls for increasing the Los Alamos lab's funding to $4.5 billion from this year's $4 billion. 