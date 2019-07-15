Once a week, Los Alamos County shares information on its jail’s inmates with federal immigration authorities, a practice that some other New Mexico jurisdictions don’t follow.
On Monday, a Los Alamos detention corporal sent an email to 20 addresses, two of which had suffixes belonging to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a copy of the email obtained by The New Mexican showed. Attached to the email was the county jail’s weekly booking report, which listed the names of 13 inmates, along with their dates of birth, Social Security numbers, release dates and violations.
“They asked to be on the mailing list,” Los Alamos Police Department Commander Preston Ballew said about ICE authorities when asked about the email. “We do work with any and all law enforcement agencies.”
Los Alamos’ information sharing contrasts with Santa Fe County, for instance, which said on Monday that it does not “voluntarily” give information about its inmates to ICE.
“We do not issue any list of inmates that we have in custody,” said Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart.
Los Alamos County Manager Harry Burgess said the county has been sharing inmate information with the agency for years.
“This was developed to facilitate the communication between these various entities years ago,” Burgess said.
Burgess added that Los Alamos ceased honoring ICE requests for detention without a court order in 2014. Since then, he said, Los Alamos has only honored one such request, in 2016, and it came with a judicial warrant.
Jennifer Burrill, a public defender in Santa Fe, called Los Alamos County’s information sharing “a step beyond normal practice.”
“I don’t know why Los Alamos County would choose to assist ICE officers in identifying people they want to be deported,” said Burrill, who is also vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. “This is the county saying, ‘Hey, is there anybody in here you might be interested in?’ ”
It was unclear how ICE might use information shared by Los Alamos, and an ICE spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment late Monday.
Marcela Diaz, executive director of Santa Fe-based Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant advocacy organization, said such information-sharing practices may dissuade certain residents from contacting local law enforcement if they are in need of assistance.
“It really sends a message to mixed status immigrant communities that they’re not going to be treated equally,” Diaz said. “People will have to think twice or three times before calling the police or accessing services if they think that someone might get turned over to ICE.”
When asked whether his department’s practice might discourage people from contacting officers, Ballew said, “I wouldn’t know that if they don’t call us.
“If they need assistance from us, we want them to call us for assistance,” he said. “We protect everybody. We don’t pick and choose who to protect and defend.”
Rep. Antonio Maestas, D-Albuquerque, on Monday said lawmakers should consider weighing in on the issue. “Theoretically, we could pass a law that local jurisdictions shall not share information with ICE,” he said.
Ballew and Santa Fe County officials noted, however, that the lists of inmates in their jails are public information that could be accessed by anyone.
Burgess noted that other agencies are also copied on the weekly email. Monday’s email was also sent to addresses from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the state’s Administrative Office of the District Attorneys and health care companies such as Magellan Health and BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico.