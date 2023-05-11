It’s the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers. Of course, they’re going to win.
If you want to get on Ernie Martinez’s bad side, offer that bit of wisdom to the head girls track and field coach of Los Alamos High School.
For the entire 2023 season, coaches and athletes around the state have all but ceded the Class 4A state track and field championship to the Lady Hilltoppers. The meet begins Friday morning at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque, and the speculation isn’t about whether Los Alamos will emerge victorious — but by how much.
The Hilltoppers aren’t just good. They’re a colossus and, maybe, a team for the ages.
There is talk Los Alamos could hit the 200-point mark this weekend, besting its 183½-point performance in 2021 that is the highest score of any team regardless of class in the 21st century, if not state history. The Lady Hilltoppers are so talented and deep that their athletes have the best time or jump in 15 of the 20 overall events in Class 4A.
There’s also this unheard-of possibility: They could run the table in the 200-meter dash, earning all six scoring positions.
The same holds true for the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
But Martinez said the foregone-conclusion aspect of winning a state title is a slap in the face at the hard work and effort the team put in to get to this position — even if the meet has all the makings of a Lady Hilltoppers rout.
“I think, many times, it’s easy to say they have a lot of kids coming out,” Martinez said. “I definitely feel like that minimizes, from [Los Alamos boys head coach Steven] Montoya and myself, the work we do to get kids out and coach them up.”
Still, it’s hard not to look at the heat sheets for the meet and imagine a sea of green-and-gold sitting atop the podium when track officials hand out the individual medals for each event.
There is a reason some people have called Los Alamos “The Armada” for years, in part because of the sheer number of athletes on the boys and girls teams that seem to overwhelm most opponents at regular-season meets.
Los Alamos junior Angelina Passalacqua, the favorite to win the 100 and 300 hurdles, said competitors from other schools seem resigned to losing to a Lady Hilltopper.
“I will just be talking to someone from another team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re Los Alamos. You’re absolutely going to win,’ ” Passalacqua said. “I don’t know why they say it, but maybe they’re just angry, honestly.”
If anyone knows that feeling of being outnumbered and outgunned, it’s Martinez, a 2008 Taos High School graduate. As a track athlete and an assistant coach at his alma mater, he saw what it was like to compete against a field of mostly Hilltoppers, who usually attract about 100 athletes for their boys and girls teams combined during the season.
“Back then, Los Alamos was good, and our teams were small, but our athletes were good,” said Martinez. “You’d win the hurdles, but Los Alamos would get third, fourth, sixth place and just beat you that way.”
But in the past three seasons, Los Alamos’ girls have reached another level — going from a perennial state contender to a juggernaut.
It started in 2021, when the Lady Hilltoppers won their first state title in nine years with one of the most dominating performances in prep track history. They defeated runner-up Aztec by more than 100 points — also the largest margin of victory this century.
Los Alamos followed that up with a 165-point performance in the 2022 state meet, besting Albuquerque Academy by 102 points.
This year might be its most impressive team yet.
With the exception of the Chandler (Ariz.) Rotary Invitational, which does not keep team scores, Los Alamos has won every meet it entered this year. The Lady Hilltoppers’ most earth-shattering performance may have come at Albuquerque Academy’s Richard Harper Memorial Invitational on April 21-22. They scored 155 points in running away with the team title by 109 points over their nearest competitor, the host school.
They were so dominant, the next four teams (Academy, Rio Rancho Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Albuquerque La Cueva) combined to score just four more points than Los Alamos.
Academy is considered a podium contender in 4A. Cleveland is the defending 5A champion, while Rio Rancho and La Cueva are among the favorites to challenge for the big-school title. Yet, none of them alone can hold a candle to the Lady Hilltoppers.
“I think it speaks to the culture they have developed and maintained over time of overall excellence,” said Santa Fe Prep coach Douglas Turco. “There is a Hilltopper Way that I have witnessed at meets, as far as how they prepare and how they cheer for each other.”
Martinez said while it might seem like the high level of participation is ingrained in the Los Alamos program’s culture, he and his coaches do hit the hallways at school and recruit potential members. He said another key element is finding how to best use their athletes’ skill, even if it doesn’t seem readily apparent.
Martinez pointed to sophomore Colette Bibeault, who is the top seed in the 4A pole vault. He said her lanky frame made her seem like a natural in the event. He added he and his assistant coaches work hard at identifying traits in athletes they feel will translate to certain disciplines.
“That’s the challenge of being a successful coach,” Martinez said. “It’s a thing where you see what you think they are going to be good at and then you have the foresight to put them in a position to succeed.”
Because Los Alamos is deep in so many areas, Martinez said keeping all the athletes engaged can be challenging. He noted a sprinter who is eighth best on the 100-meter depth chart might not feel as invested. It can lead to sometimes uncomfortable discussions about being a team player, but Martinez said most of his kids understand.
“It’s difficult that we have kids who want to continue [in the program] and shine,” Martinez said. “They all want to be able to do their best and show what they have. But, sometimes, it’s about learning patience and trust. It’s about doing what’s best for the team.”
Passalacqua said the Hilltoppers’ depth, especially in sprinting events, gives the coaches some leeway as far as how they can use their better athletes.
For example, Los Alamos has seven runners it can select for its 400- and 800-meter relays for Friday’s preliminary races and still safely qualify for Saturday’s finals.
Passalacqua said she will compete in both hurdles preliminaries and the long jump final Friday but might be called upon to run in the 800 or 1,600 relay for Saturday’s final, if the need arises.
“They are good enough that we trust in them that we’re going to get to the finals,” Passalacqua said. “Like, our B-team relays can usually get us in.”
Some school might want Los Alamos to bring its C team to Albuquerque. It might make for a fairer fight.