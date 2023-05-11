It’s the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers. Of course, they’re going to win.

If you want to get on Ernie Martinez’s bad side, offer that bit of wisdom to the head girls track and field coach of Los Alamos High School.

For the entire 2023 season, coaches and athletes around the state have all but ceded the Class 4A state track and field championship to the Lady Hilltoppers. The meet begins Friday morning at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque, and the speculation isn't about whether Los Alamos will emerge victorious — but by how much.

Recommended for you