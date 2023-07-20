LOS ALAMOS — Los Alamos has been a place of discovery, of town of secrets and a launchpad of political and moral debate for the past 78 years.

But never until this weekend has it been aglow in the refracted spotlight of Hollywood. That reality came home this week in a place where past, present and future mix in both thrilling and unsettling ways.

As she kept a watchful eye on the playful tykes taking part in a summer art camp, arts educator Becky Herroon took a moment to consider this weekend’s opening of Oppenheimer, the much-anticipated epic about the physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb on an otherwise anonymous New Mexico mesa — an accomplishment (and for some, an indictment) that fascinates and troubles the world to this day.

