With menacing winds pushing the Cerro Pelado Fire north and east in the Jemez Mountains, Los Alamos County is moving one step closer to an evacuation order.
The county announced Sunday afternoon it was moving to a "set" status by Monday morning at 9 a.m. — preparing residents for a possible evacuation if the fire continues to run.
Area officials use a ready-set-go system on evacuations, with the "go" order triggering mass movement.
The Cerro Pelado Fire, listed at 37,245 acres Sunday with just 11 percent containment, was buffeted by high winds through much of the day and no letup in sight.
The same was holding true to the east, as firefighters battled the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, listed at 176,273 acres.
At midday, officials ordered evacuations in the Holman and Chacon areas or Mora Counties. Some area residents reported the fire was only about two miles from Holman, an unincorporated community.
Officials said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire grew more than 5,600 acres on Saturday as a weather system moved into the area, creating difficult conditions for firefighters along a jagged and unforgiving fire line.
"The wind is incredible. It's precedent-setting," said Todd Abel, an operations section chief for the incident management team overseeing the firefight, during a morning briefing.
Wind speeds increased around 2 a.m. Sunday, with gusts of up to 60 mph, he said, pushing the fire farther northwest, past Cleveland. The fire also spread father south in the Mineral Hill area and remains active on the western side.
Dave Bales, the incident commander, also spoke about the critical nature of the weather conditions Sunday.
"We've had wind events, you know," Bales said in an afternoon briefing. "We've seen wind events. They last a day or two. This is unprecedented wind event of five, six days. A wind event of 60 hours is really just unheard of, especially in this part of the world, for sure. I haven't seen it in my career. So, all the firefighters are on extremely high alert."
Crews expect to see spot fires develop from embers blowing as far as a mile or a mile and a half, he added, noting the drought conditions have created a high potential for new fire starts.
More than 1,500 personnel are now working the blaze, which stretches from Las Vegas to the Mora area in both San Miguel and Mora counties.
Abel said crews are focusing primarily on continued efforts to protect structures in the fire zone and in areas where the blaze is expected to reach in the next several days of heavy winds.
Crews working the Cerro Pelado Fire were concerned about possible spot fires Sunday after high winds overnight pushed the blaze farther east and infrared images showed potential hot spots in canyons outside the fire zone. A fire behavior analyst said firefighters were concerned about movement through Alamo Canyon and perhaps to the top of Frijoles Canyon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.