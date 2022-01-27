Rachel Kizielewicz has resigned as the executive director of the Los Alamos Community Foundation, effective May 31, according to a news release.
Kizielewicz said in the release her family moved back to the East Coast over the summer to be closer to relatives amid the coronavirus pandemic and she has been returning to Los Alamos "as often as possible" since.
Her accomplishments during her four years in the role, according to the release, include boosting assets from $175,000 to about $1 million; providing more than $100,000 for nonprofit grant funding; and increasing the number of endowments from one to 14.
“We were very fortunate to find in Rachel someone who had the professional skills and personal warmth to bring us to where we are today,” foundation board President David Izraelevitz said, adding, “We will miss her very much.”
A search is underway for a replacement, said foundation board member and University of New Mexico Los Alamos Chancellor Dr. Cindy Rooney. She added the position description can be found at losalamoscf.org/employment-opportunities.
The Los Alamos Community Foundation was established in 2015; its mission is to "improve the quality of life in our community by inspiring, facilitating and supporting enduring philanthropy, and building the capacity and success of our local nonprofit organizations."
