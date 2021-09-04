Buster Salazar, 11, gets into the mud part of mud brick making during the 19th annual Fiesta de los Niños on Saturday at El Rancho de las Golondrinas. The festival featured live music and activities for kids like making adobe bricks, fiesta masks, tortillas and other crafts.

