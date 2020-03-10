For someone with the magnetism of a toad, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ran an amusing campaign for president.
Cruz lost all five Republican primary elections held on one day in 2016, but he devised a strategy to make sure the defeats wouldn't be the only story written about him.
Cruz stepped forward with what he considered a startling announcement. He selected a failed candidate, Carly Fiorina, to be his vice president. As if he would need one.
Only someone with the nomination locked up should choose a running mate. Then it should be done with thoughtful deliberation. The obvious credentials are intelligence, competence and honesty, attributes that often aren't considered by presidential candidates.
If they were, J. Danforth Quayle III and Sarah Palin never would have landed on Republican tickets for the White House.
John McCain rescued Palin from the wilderness of Alaska politics to give his moribund campaign a shot of energy in 2008. He cared not about her ability to run a government, which was nonexistent, only that she was charismatic enough to rev up his party's base.
McCain lost big. Palin came out a winner. She landed a reality TV show after resigning as Alaska's governor.
George H.W. Bush selected Quayle, who was a senator from Indiana. Quayle's family owned newspapers that were hawkish on the war in Vietnam. J. Danforth, though, served in the Indiana National Guard during years when the fighting in Vietnam was fierce.
Quayle complained about coverage of his wartime service back home in Indiana. He also grew tired of writers who said he resembled Robert Redford, a Hollywood liberal.
As it turned out, Quayle's presence on the ticket didn't matter. Bush routed Democrat Michael Dukakis in the 1988 election.
Even against this backdrop, many people are clamoring for Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to choose a running mate now.
There is no need to rush. In all likelihood, Biden will seal his party's nomination for president before the Democratic National Convention in July. Sanders would have a chance if he's almost perfect in the primary elections during the next month.
Either Biden or Sanders would probably win the popular vote against Republican President Donald Trump, but the race that counts is in the Electoral College.
The madness of carving up units of votes from the states gives Trump a chance to capture a second term. He lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 but won the presidency based on his victory in the Electoral College, 304-227.
Trump carried Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Florida — states Democrat Barack Obama had won twice. Clinton took Virginia and Minnesota, swing states Trump hopes to flip.
Biden or Sanders will scout for a running mate who can help in the half-dozen or so battlegrounds that will decide who's president.
Most of the predictable prospects can be disqualified.
• Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed Biden. Booker played football at Stanford before becoming a Rhodes scholar. He hasn't been an idealist since he first ran — and lost — a race for mayor of Newark that was chronicled in the 2005 documentary Street Fight. Booker wouldn't help Biden in the Midwest or Florida.
• Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the candidate Trump most wanted to run against. He hectored Warren over her claim of being a Native American, deriding her as "Pocahontas." She has apologized for her statements about having Native heritage. Still, Trump would love to gig her when he campaigns in Pennsylvania towns named Aliquippa, Monaca and Wampum. Warren's stock for vice president fell when she lost the presidential primary in her home state.
• Sen. Kamala Harris of California also backed Biden after her presidential campaign fizzled. I'm not a fan of prosecutors who aspire to executive jobs in government. Look no further for the reason than the work of former Govs. Susana Martinez of New Mexico and Chris Christie of New Jersey. Harris wouldn't help Biden's attempts to win back disaffected voters in swing states.
• Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., quit the presidential race and threw his support to Biden. Buttigieg is just 38, but he doesn't inspire younger voters or ethnic minorities. Cross him off the list.
• Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas is another unsuccessful candidate who has cozied up to Biden. O'Rourke lost a U.S. Senate election to Cruz in 2018, then jumped into the presidential race. O'Rourke went nowhere, which looks like his permanent address.
• Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota comes from a state Biden would need to win in November. That's the big plus for her. She wasted no time in endorsing Biden after her pitiful showing in South Carolina's presidential primary. Klobuchar is another former prosecutor facing built-up distrust by ethnic minorities. But black voters have fueled Biden's surge. Klobuchar might be able to help him with other demographic groups in the heartland.
• Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois should be the favorite. Wounded in combat as a helicopter pilot in Iraq, Duckworth lost both her legs to amputation. She has held executive jobs in veterans' services in Illinois and the Obama administration. Duckworth won election to the U.S. House of Representatives and then ousted a Republican incumbent from the Senate. Just as important, Duckworth is supporting Biden.
The Electoral College is not a sane system. The founding fathers created a monster.
Those same men couldn't have imagined Duckworth, born in Thailand to an American father and Thai mother, on a presidential ticket.
That's only one reason she would create a buzz in this race.
