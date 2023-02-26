027523_SteveStucker01rgb.jpg

Steve Stucker, weatherman for KOB’s morning news show, laughs after jumping into a fellow broadcaster’s segment wearing his mariachi sombrero during the taping of Friday morning’s broadcast. Stucker was celebrating being asked to throw out the first pitch at the Albuquerque Isotopes’ home opener. After 33 years of being New Mexico’s favorite weatherman, Stucker is calling it a career.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Steve Stucker is New Mexico television’s gabby, grinning and gregarious King of the Green Screen. So it’s only natural to suspect that when the makeup comes off and the red light goes dark, he retreats to some cave to rest up for the next appearance.

Nobody’s that on, that up, all the time, right?

Well, yes. And no.

027523_SteveStucker02rgb.jpg

Steve Stucker jokes with assignment editor Mike Anderson on Friday while scheduling his farewell to New Mexico tour. Stucker’s final day of doing the morning weather maps is March 31.
027523_SteveStucker03rgb.jpg

Weatherman Steve Stucker holds his chiweenie Koukla while filming the weather segment at KOB television station early Friday morning. Stuckers’ other dog Radar was also in attendance.
027523_SteveStucker04rgb.jpg

Meteorologist Steve Stucker holds his weather dog, Radar, and smiles next to a cutout of himself from years past at the KOB television station on Friday morning.
027523_SteveStucker05rgb.jpg

Steve Stucker walks down KOB’s television station hallway Friday followed by his weather dogs Radar and Koukla, who often join him on the air.