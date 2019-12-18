Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., who voted to acquit former President Bill Clinton of articles of impeachment in 1999, said that although there are parallels, the impeachment of President Donald Trump comes at a time when even more divisive political partisanship threatens to have a lasting impact on faith in American norms and institutions.
Bingaman, who served in the Senate from 1982 to 2013, reflected on the Clinton impeachment in his office Tuesday morning, as the U.S. House began a fierce debate over whether Trump improperly tried to use his official powers as president to investigate a political rival and help his own reelection campaign.
Whether Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” is the center of the ongoing debate, with impeachment supporters and detractors divided along stark party lines. Democrats say Trump’s actions amount to an impeachable abuse of presidential power that undermines the very core of American democracy. Republicans, meanwhile, for months have called Democrat-led talk of impeachment a “sham” and a rejection of the will of American voters to put Trump in the country’s highest office.
Bingaman said the nation has grown even more partisan in the years since its last impeachment experience, which stemmed from Clinton’s affair in the late 1990s with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It is a shift in which the party line is even brighter and an era in which the norms of governing have slid into new and unrecognizable patterns.
“I think there was substantial partisanship involved when the impeachment articles were returned against President Clinton,” Bingaman said. “But I don’t think the partisanship was as intense as it is today. In the Senate, there were several Republicans who voted not to convict the president on the various counts that he was impeached on. I think that virtually all Republicans will stay with Trump this time, and I think that’s true in the House and the Senate.
“Although Clinton’s actions were deplorable, it was not the type of action that the founding fathers intended to see a president removed for,” Bingaman said. “These are very major personal failings on his part that had come to light. But it did not involve him abusing the office or violating his oath of office. And of course this set of circumstances that Trump’s been involved in, where he essentially was shaking down a foreign leader to get help investigating his likely opponent in the next election, that’s much more a misuse of power of the presidency, to my mind.”
Bingaman was chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee from 2001-02 and from 2007 until the end of his term, in 2012. He also served on the Senate Finance Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure.
He was a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and served as New Mexico’s attorney general before being elected to the Senate.
Pete Domenici, a longtime Republican senator from New Mexico who died in 2017 at the age of 85, argued when voting to impeach Clinton in 1999 that the president should be held to a higher moral standard than the average U.S. citizen.
“In this day and age of public yearning for heroes, we criticize basketball, football and baseball players and actors and singers who commit crimes or otherwise fail to be good role models,” Domenici said at the time. “One of those celebrities said a few years ago that he was only a basketball player, not a role model. He said in essence: Want a role model? Look to the president.
“Do not underestimate, my friends, the corrupting and cynical signal we will send if we fail to enforce the highest standards of conduct on the most powerful man in the nation,” he continued.
Bingaman said he thinks Trump’s conduct in office “underscores the dysfunction that we see in Washington and this breakdown of governing norms that I think is pretty evident.
“But it’s sort of part of a bigger picture,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of things you can point to in the last few years that undermine that trust. And this is one more.”
