Sarah Gettler has been appointed the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte.
Gettler, who succeeds longtime director Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, has been with the organization since 2011 and most recently served as the assistant executive director.
Abeyta, a former city councilor who's now a school board member, stepped into a new role this month as executive director of the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust.
In 2021, Gettler was named Southwest Professional of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
"Sarah has been very involved in the organization's recent growth, including the opening of a teen center in the Santa Fe Place Mall and a new club site in Las Vegas [N.M.]," board President Phil Warfield said in a statement. "We are excited to see how the clubs will continue to thrive under her leadership."
In a news release, Gettler said she has been happy with her long association with the organization.
"When I began working at the clubs it quickly became a passion of mine to ensure more families knew about and had access to the services the clubs provide," she said. "I am excited to take on this leadership position, where I can continue to help create safe spaces for our youth to access opportunities and become future leaders in our communities."