Sarah Gettler has been appointed the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte.

Gettler, who succeeds longtime director Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, has been with the organization since 2011 and most recently served as the assistant executive director.

Abeyta, a former city councilor who's now a school board member, stepped into a new role this month as executive director of the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust.

