Santa Fe lost one of its best smiles Monday.
Karen Webb, a longtime Santa Fean who seemed to know everybody in town through her decades of work as a server at the Plaza Cafe, died at her home surrounded by family members and friends.
Webb, 70, had been suffering from an array of illnesses, said her sister, Robyn Hayes.
Webb was a saucy, spirited and sensitive woman whose restaurant work brought her national attention when she became one of the servers profiled in Vanessa Vassar’s 2002 documentary American Waitress.
The fame generated by that appearance often led strangers who came in first contact with Webb to ask, “Don’t I know you from somewhere?”
In fact, Webb was the sort of person whose positive, sometimes-over-the-top energy made people wish they knew her — or knew her better.
Born Jan. 25, 1952, the New Jersey native moved to Santa Fe in November 1971.
In a November interview with The New Mexican, Webb said of that move, “It’s where God wanted me to be.”
She became a familiar presence to anyone walking into the downtown Plaza Cafe. She welcomed them with a smile, a cup of coffee — regardless of whether they wanted one — and her familiar greeting, “How ya’ doin’, sweetie?”
The way the sweets-loving Webb delivered that line, it was less a stock question and more a loving friend’s query into the mental and emotional well-being of those around her.
“She dedicated a lot of her life to helping people,” said Webb’s granddaughter, Alexandria Hernandez.
Behind the scenes, Webb was a clothes and toy collector and helped run Santa Fe’s annual Wings for Hope Toy Run for nearly 40 years.
Friends say she always found ways to get clothes to children who needed them. Her customers often helped; Webb would find out what size of a dress a girl could use and would then ask regular restaurant patrons if they were planning to pass along a dress that size from a daughter who had outgrown it.
“If she saw a young woman who was pregnant, she would ask, ‘Do you need clothes for your baby?’ ” friend Sharon Palestine said. “She had them in the trunk of her car. If you looked in that trunk now, you’d find some clothes.”
Hayes said her sister’s commitment to giving to others stemmed in part from the energy their mother, Ruth Weingarten, exuded as they were growing up.
“My mother always said there was nothing we could do wrong that we couldn’t come home,” Hayes said. “She gave us that feeling. I guess we were always confident in her love, and she spread it easily.”
Over time, Webb eventually moved to the Plaza Cafe’s sister restaurant, Plaza Cafe Southside, where she worked as a hostess. In all, she put in about three decades between the two operations.
Those who knew Webb well say she loved that work and made it a career, not a job.
“She brought an amazing philosophy to the job,” Vassar said. “I still remember a scene at the beginning of [American Waitress] where she says, ‘If you don’t like what you are doing, don’t do that job.’ ”
Late last year, Webb contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for some time. Family members say she overcame it but other ailments and pains began to wear her out and break her down.
Webb decided to take advantage of
New Mexico’s new dignity-with-death law, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to the terminally ill.
After consuming the drug Monday, Webb gave one last loving look to her friends and family members nearby.
“It’s been a fun ride,” she said.
Then she died.
Family members plan to celebrate Webb’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. May 1 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles hall on Early Street. In honor of her love of desserts, the remembrance will include creampuffs, pies and other pastries.
