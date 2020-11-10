Herb Beenhouwer led a lot of lives. Soldier. Stockbroker. Art collector. Artist. Teacher. Cellist.
Ultimately, friends and family members say, he was a man who continually gave to his community as a volunteer, donor and mentor — one reason he was named a Santa Fe Living Treasure in 2015.
Beenhouwer died peacefully at his Santa Fe home on Oct. 28, his daughter Cora Harms said. He was 91.
His daughter said Beenhouwer loved volunteering "because he just felt that is how you contribute and participate in your community, that reaching out to individuals in need is such a meaningful way of helping."
Longtime friend and Santa Fe muralist Frederico Vigil said he wasn't sure what drove Beenhouwer to do so much for so many, such as teaching English as a second language to adult students with the Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe.
"Maybe it was his escape from the Nazi regime," Vigil said, referring to the fact that Beenhouwer, who was born in Amsterdam in 1929, escaped the Netherlands with his family in 1940 as Hitler's army occupied the country.
"I don't know what it was that made him give, but he gave, and he was always giving," Vigil said. "He always found time, and he always had the most wonderful humor. That was another grounding attribute: his ability to laugh at things."
In a 2015 interview, Beenhouwer said that as a child, he could not foresee the Nazis sending some 100,000 Dutch Jews to concentration camps, where the majority would die. But he recalled his father driving him to Rotterdam to see a city devastated by German bombs. He and his parents knew they had to get out of the country or risk dying there.
Because his mother was an American citizen, the family obtained exit visas and left the country within two months of German occupation. By the autumn of 1940, Beenhouwer was enrolled in Public School 6 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and America was his new home.
"My life has been predetermined by luck," he said in an interview with The New Mexican. "I have had good fortune in my life and I try to maintain awareness of it every day."
Among other achievements, Beenhouwer taught philosophy at Santa Fe High School as a volunteer and served on numerous nonprofit boards, including as board president of the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and Open Hands.
He first came to New Mexico as a U.S. Army solder, serving at White Sands Missile Range during the Korean War. Though he enjoyed his time in the military, he said he struggled with maintaining his identity in an environment where everyone followed orders and dressed the same way every day. Upon being discharged, he decided he would never work for a government entity again.
Instead, he made his living as a financial analyst, a job that give him the time and effort to pursue a variety of creative initiatives.
He moved to Santa Fe with his first wife, Bernie, in 1972. They both volunteered at the Navajo Community College, now known as Diné College, starting a relationship that later led the couple to donate their extensive art collection to the Hopis.
The pair began collecting art in the mid-1960s and continued to do so into the 1990s. Then Beenhouwer began painting and also began playing the cello.
Considered a brilliant intellect by those who knew him, Beenhouwer also had a penchant for puns and corny jokes. One of his favorite jokes was about a Jewish mother who gives her son two shirts for his birthday. The boy quite naturally dons one first, leading his mom to ask, "So what's wrong with the other one?"
Friend Loretta Fernandez, who knew Beenhouwer for years, said she once told him she was going to get a tattoo of the Sistine Chapel. He gave her grief about it, telling her it was a bad idea. When she came back from an appointment to see him again that day, she found him pouring over art books with images of the Sistine Chapel in it, as if trying to help her pick out the best design.
"I didn't get the tattoo," she said.
Harms said her father revealed "so many different facets of who he was and different connections to the community he loved" through his many activities.
Recalling his work as a tutor to elementary school students in the district, she said he would work with the same child for years to ensure they were "getting it."
"He wanted to reach out to people individually on a meaningful level and then follow up with them," she said. "He really stuck with people. He wanted them to succeed."
Beenhouwer is survived by his second wife, Susan McGreevy, as well as four children, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a brother.
