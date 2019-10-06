Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, will not run for reelection for his District 45 seat next year.
“It’s time,” Trujillo, 80, said Sunday. “By the time of next year’s primary, I’ll be 81 years old. It’s time for me to turn it over to a younger generation. I’ve done the best I could for my district.”
Health concerns played a role in his decision, he said. In 2017, he was treated in a Denver hospital for a heart condition that, he said, turned out to be a stroke.
“The Legislature moves fast,” he said. “You go in at 7 o’clock in the morning and work until 3 o’clock the next morning. I could have had a [health] recurrence this past year.”
Trujillo initially was appointed by the County Commission in 2003 to fill the remainder of the term of former Rep. Patsy Trujillo, no relation, who resigned to take a position in Gov. Bill Richardson’s administration. Jim Trujillo was elected to the seat in 2004 and reelected with no primary or general election opposition every two years since.
During this year’s 60-day legislative session, Trujillo was one of five Democrat lawmakers to sponsor House Bill 6, a sweeping tax bill raising rates on e-cigarettes and new vehicles while nearly doubling an income tax credit for some families. That bill, approved with just minutes left in this session, is expected to raise about $70 million for the state’s general fund this fiscal year as well as tens of millions of dollars for roads and local governments.
Trujillo worked in public education and finance before taking over the former Al’s General Store in Pojoaque, which he sold in the mid-1990s. He said once he retires he wants to read, listen to music, work out and spend more time with his family.
Trujillo is chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, but he said he has asked House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, to replace him before next year’s 30-day session, slated to begin in mid-January.