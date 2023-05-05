Paul Slaughter had an ear for jazz, a feel for people, an eye for photography.
His life was much more complex than that, but the triangle of sound, heart and sight dominated his 84 years on the planet, said his widow, Inée Slaughter.
Paul Slaughter, once the official photographer for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Committee and a 34-year resident of Santa Fe, died April 6 after a long battle with myasthenia gravis and Parkinson’s disease, his wife said.
The fight against his health issues robbed Slaughter of his ability to take photographs in his later years, but he dealt with the disappointment bravely, his wife said.
"He's very good about not wallowing in sorrow," she said. "He always finds some way to cope with it, and I would say he did that very well."
Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Louisville, Ky., Slaughter wanted to get into acting, at first moving to New York to give it a try. His experience there led him to California so he could be near the scene in Hollywood. Along the way, he did odd jobs until he found a spot working as a DJ for a jazz station in Los Angeles.
There, he met many of the biggest jazz names in history — first as an interviewer. Later, he started taking pictures — he once wrote his experience in the theater, with its distinct lightning needs, was an invaluable resource — and a new career appeared.
His portfolio is immense, ranging from jazz legends (Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie) to sports heroes (Muhammad Ali and diving champ Greg Louganis) to authors (Norman Mailer) to actors (Jack Nicholson). And that was just the start. Southwestern landscapes and bullet trains in Japan caught his eye through his career.
In all, he worked in 75 countries.
Inée Slaughter said she met the man who would become her husband in Pacific Palisades, Calif., when Paul was taking photos next door at a house that was being leased to a production company. At a party on the property, they struck up a conversation about China — he'd just been there at a time when Americans almost never traveled to that nation.
"I got really excited because I was interested in China at the time," she said. "And so that's when I went to see his exhibition, which was oh, maybe a month later. That's when I first fell in love with his photography. It was just so stunning, so soul-capturing that I said if he can see things like this, maybe I should find out what he's like."
They were married 39 years.
Inée Slaughter said Paul's photography was striking, in part, because he had an instinctual feel for his subjects that belied mere shutter speed.
"He's not like, uh, a newspaper documentary photographer," she said. "It's not those moments. But even when he [was] sitting there among all of the jazz greats, he knew how to capture that person's spirit in his photographs."
In 1989, the couple relocated to Santa Fe, where his photographs were shown in many of the city's major galleries.
"Of course, he'd liked it already very much because he had been there," Inée said.
A member of the Baha'i faith, Slaughter traveled to several countries gathering photographs featured in the book The Baha'i: In Words and Images.
Tony O'Brien, a longtime photographer who ran the photography department at the College of Santa Fe and its successor, the Santa Fe Institute of Art and Design, said Slaughter was "consumed" with photography.
“He loved jazz, and he did a project over a number of years photographing different jazz musicians in concert, backstage, what-have-you," O'Brien said. "It was a brilliant, brilliant collection of photographs."
He said Slaughter was a photographer who could “do it all,” moving from the commercial photography world to the editorial photography world to his well-known images of jazz greats.
Asked why Slaughter was drawn to the jazz artists, O’Brien said, “He tried to bring out the music with his photographs. He did it visually. One of the things he was able to do was to give a sense of the individual and his or her music through the photographs."
Inée Slaughter said a memorial service for his husband will be held at a later date.