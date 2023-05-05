Paul Slaughter had an ear for jazz, a feel for people, an eye for photography.

His life was much more complex than that, but the triangle of sound, heart and sight dominated his 84 years on the planet, said his widow, Inée Slaughter.

Paul Slaughter, once the official photographer for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Committee and a 34-year resident of Santa Fe, died April 6 after a long battle with myasthenia gravis and Parkinson’s disease, his wife said. 

